ASHLAND The Boyd County Coroner has confirmed the ID of a man found floating in the Ohio River Tuesday.
Mark Hammond confirmed Friday afternoon that the body was that of 36-year-old William Clements, of Huntington.
Hammond said the cause and manner of death has yet to be determined, pending toxicology reports. Those typically take up to 45 days, he said.
After running into a dead-end regarding a T-shirt for the staff of a Hurricane, West Virginia, restaurant, the coroner’s office turned to the public Friday morning, releasing a detailed description of Clements’ body.
“We received a hit pretty quickly,” Hammond said.
After notifying next-of-kin, Hammond released the name to the press.
Clements was found late Tuesday morning floating in the Ohio River — at the time, he had no wallet and no identifying marks such as tattoos or scars. After a lengthy rescue by Ashland Police and Fire, Clements was taken to the Boyd County Coroner’s Office for identification.