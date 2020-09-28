IRONTON The Lawrence County Ohio Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead Sunday morning in the Windsor Township.
Scott Jason Korzeniewski, 40, address unknown, was found dead outside of his car in the 600 block of Township Road 229, according to the sheriff’s office.
Korzeniewski incurred no obvious signs of trauma, but the body has been sent to Montgomery County, Ohio, for an autopsy, according to a news release.
The sheriff’s office noted Korzeniewski was originally from Toledo.
“I would like to thank the public for their interest in this case by sending information on missing people throughout our region. It brings to light the suffering of the loved ones and the friends who need answers to the many people who go missing each year across our nation,” Sheriff Jeff Lawless said in a statement.
The case is still under investigation, per the sheriff’s office.