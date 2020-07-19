According to Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond, someone discovered a deceased white male in a tent behind the Ruby Tuesday restaurant building in the woods on Sunday afternoon.
Hammond said he received the call a little after 4 p.m. Hammond said the man was likely in his 50s. The unidentified body will be sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.
Ashland Police is conducting an active investigation. No foul play is suspected at this time, according to Hammond.
The Daily Independent will update this story when more information is learned.