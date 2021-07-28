GRAYSON This month’s F!nal Fr!day art walk reception at the Grayson Gallery and Art Center will focus on body art.
The gallery will present “The Art of the Tattoo” with a free opening reception for artists and the public from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Twenty regional artists contributed more than 50 pieces of art for the show. Several local tattoo shop owners and tattooists are represented in the show.
Gallery director Dan Click said the show will continue through mid-August.
“Please note that parental discretion is advised, as some subject matter may not be suitable for children,” Click said.
Live music will be presented by The Return. Artist Miranda Knipp will offer henna body tattoos for a small fee. Refreshments will be available.
Upcoming at the gallery:
• Carter County Metal II will be from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 7 with donations requested at the door.
• The gallery will partner with the Huntington Blues Society to cohost the Diamond Teeth Mary Blues Festival Art Show and Sale on Aug. 21 at Heritage Station in Huntington.
For more information, email Click at graysongallery@gmail.com and look for the gallery’s Facebook page.