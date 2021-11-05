ASHLAND Lights will be shining brightly when the Boyd County Light Trail gets going on Dec. 1.
Boyd County residents and businesses who wish to compete for cash prizes by being on the tour must register by Nov. 15; decorations must be ready by Dec. 1 and lighting must continue through Dec. 26.
Andrew Steele, executive director of tourism for Boyd County, said last year’s trail contained 50 stops and he’s already had 45 sign up so far.
Other changes are in store this year.
“Last year, we used a committee to judge and this year, the public will be able to vote,” Steele said. The tour will be based on maps with voting via QR codes, which Steele said will streamline the process. Details will be available on the website visitboydcounty.com.
Participating houses and businesses will be identified by a BOCO Light Trail yard sign. There is no theme.
“Our only advice is to make your decor as visible as possible from the road as it will be judged from a car,” the website said.
Voting will begin on Dec. 1, when the trail starts.
First-place winner will receive $500; second will receive $250; and third will receive $100.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to bring the family out,” he said. “It's just a good reason to be in the car and bring people outside the county to come and experience what we have, maybe have dinner at one of our restaurants and enjoy the light trail.”
(606) 326-2661 |