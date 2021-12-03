ASHLAND With 50-plus participating residences and businesses, the Boyd County Holiday Light Trail is keeping the streets filled with Christmas Spirit for the second consecutive year.
Featured displays cover a wide range in the county — as far south as the 18000 block of Bear Creek, as far east as the 3600 block in Catlettsburg and as far west as the 200 block of Rivendell Road. It’s hard to pinpoint a northernmost display — it’s either in Westwood or Ashland.
The bulbs began burning on Wednesday and it will span through Dec. 26.
A map is accessible at visitboydcounty.com. More details, including how to vote for your favorites, are also available there.
Participants are competing for cash prizes.
The first-place winner will receive $500. A total of $250 will go to the second-place finisher. Whoever places third will receive $100.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to bring the family out,” said Andrew Steele, executive director of tourism for Boyd County, back in early November. “It's just a good reason to be in the car and bring people outside the county to come and experience what we have, maybe have dinner at one of our restaurants and enjoy the light trail.”