ASHLAND Bob Thompson is an old hand at Jazz Alley, having performed in the very first series. But he said it never gets old.
“I always enjoy playing at the Paramount,” he said. The show will be at the Paramount Arts Center on Saturday.
The band has played as part of Jazz Alley since the beginning of the series.
“Jazz Alley is set up in a unique way,” Thompson said. “We play on the stage, but the audience is also on the stage. There are tablers there and it’s an intimate setting, almost like playing a nice little jazz room, and it’s condusive to the kind of music we play. and the theater is a beautiful backdrop.|
Born in Queens, N.Y., Thompson grew up singing on street corners in doo-wop bands before attending West Virginia State College on a scholarship to study trumpet and music education. After switching to piano, he quickly became a staple on the local scene with bands like the Modern Jazz Interpreters and Joi.
After some independent releases, he signed to Capitol Records subsidiary Intima and later to the Ichiban label. Two of his albums climbed into the Top 25 in Billboard’s contemporary jazz chart while four of his releases made their way into the Top 10 on the Radio and Records jazz chart. He has performed in Brazil, South Africa and Scandinavia. He also has appeared in BET and has served as house pianist on the NPR show Mountain Stage. The Charleston, W.Va., resident has co-produced NPR’s holiday jazz show, “Joy To The World,” for the past 23 years.
The group’s latest recording, “Look Beyond the Rain,” consists of original, uplifting music.
“We try to have a positive message and feeling, and we try to communicate that positivity in our music and that’s where that time came from,” Thompson said. “Sometimes you have to look beyond the rain and look for good times.”
The band includes Ryan Kennedy on guitar; John Inghram on bass; and Tim Counts on drums. At the Paramount show, James Moore will join them. Moore, who is a trumpet player, also is president of West Virginia Weslyan College.
“He’s a wonderful trumpet player,” Thompson said. “He started off as a jazz instructor and ended up becoming president of the university, but he still likes to play jazz when he can.”
Copies of “Look Beyond the Rain” will be available for purchase at the show.