GRAYSON The annual Huntington Blues Society Membership Drive and Fundraiser will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Grayson Gallery and Art Center.
The evening will include live performances by the HBS and a late-evening jam by regional musicians.
Art remains on display from the gallery’s “Peace and Love” show in February; artists may pick up their works during the event, Dan Click, gallery director, said.
COVID-19 guidelines will be observed during the free event, but membership fees will be accepted from those who wish to join HBS or the gallery. Donations also will be accepted at the door.
Cold water will be available and visitors are encouraged to bring a snack or meal from a local eatery or food truck is one is in the area, Click said.
HBS sponsors the annual Greater Huntington Blues Challenge for prize money and sponsorship of the winner for a trip to Memphis, Tenn., for the International Blues Challenge. Another program which will benefit by funds raised will be the annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues Festival in Huntington. The HBS was established in 2013 and has been hosting an open jam for Blues musicians each month at only a few choice locations since that time.
In addition to the music planned for the evening, the GGAC also will make the formal announcement of a recent grant award received from the Kentucky Foundation for Women (the Art Meets Activism Grant) which will fund workshops on songwriting, various instruments and the history of women in music across Appalachia. Karen Combs will be the lead artist and others across the region will produce videos and recordings of various performances throughout the project.
Click said working with the HBS and Combs, who is a member, has been a pleasure.
“The Appalachian Ladies Revue, headed by Combs, was formed and performed during the annual ‘Women in the Arts’ event at the GGAC many times,” he said. “They donate their contract fee to local women’s and children's charities.”
The Huntington Blues Society hosts a radio show called the Diamond Duck Blues Hour each Monday at 3 p.m. on WMUL (88.1 FM).
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St. For more information, visit the gallery’s Facebook page.
All proceeds will go toward keeping the blues alive in the Tri-State.
