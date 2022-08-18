HUNTINGTON Respect for Mary Smith McClain, better known in the blues world as “Diamond Teeth” Mary, came slowly, but this weekend, the late blues talent will be honored with the 13th annual Diamond Teeth Mary Blues and Arts Festival.
Born in Huntington in 1902, the singer and vaudeville entertainer joined the circus at 13 to escape a violent home life. She went on to perform as a chorus girl and in various minstrel shows. She performed in nightclubs, including the Apollo, the Cotton Club and Carnegie Hall, and toured Europe with the USO.
In the 1940s, she had diamonds removed from a bracelet and set into her front teeth, creating a dazzling effect and giving her the stage name “Diamond Teeth Mary.” The diamonds were eventually removed to help pay her mother’s medical bills.
Upon her death, McClain’s ashes were scattered at Heritage Station, at her request. This was where she hopped her first train in 1915 to leave her home and follow her dream.
The free festival will begin at 2:30 p.m., with music performances from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Station.
The event lineup includes:
2:30 p.m. — Salvation Army Dancers.
3 p.m. – Free harmonica lesson for children provided by the Huntington Harmonica Club, followed at 4 p.m. performance.
4 to 6 p.m. – Open mic.
Kids Jewelry by Dina Bernardes Foster
7 p.m. – Huntington Blues Society All-Star Jam Band.
8 p.m. – Liz Pennock and Dr. Blues.
9 p.m. – Jeremy Short.
10 p.m. – Blues Jam.
For more information, call the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District at (304) 696-5954 or visit ghprd.org.