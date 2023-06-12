OLIVE HILL Once the fog rolls in across Bethel Hill Cemetery in Carter County, it’s largely believed by locals to be a hotspot for paranormal activity.
Blue Collar Paranormal consists of Marshall Wallace, his wife, Jada, and their children, and husband-and-wife duo Danny and Nicole Kelly.
In addition to operating D&A Roofing Services, Blue Collar Paranormal oversees and directs tours at three haunted locations in the Tri-State: The Murray Station Homestead, Bentonville School and Woodlawn Estate.
Even the biggest skeptics out there have a ghost story, according to Wallace, who has a natural infatuation with all things spooky.
Danny said people don’t get more skeptical than him, but in line with Wallace’s theory, he has his fair share of scary stories.
Danny said whenever he sees something that could be paranormal, he wants to first rule out the wind, a creaky floor board or a wonky reading on a thermal imaging camera.
But there are some things you just can’t explain, Danny said.
Danny said he’s attempted to debunk a video captured at the old Carter County Jail during an investigation over Memorial Day weekend. In the video, an apparition appears inside of the witness stand in an old courtroom, raising its hand to swear an oath.
Danny said as the other investigators watched on the same equipment, he stood behind the witness stand to see if the camera reacted the same to an actual human.
Nicole said when her husband stood behind the stand, you could see the definition of his clothing and his waist disappeared behind the divider of the witness stand.
However, the apparition in the video appeared to be translucent and its full body could be seen beyond the witness stand divider.
“There’s no explaining that,” Danny said with a laugh, adding the equipment used during that investigation is the same technology used to find fugitives, missing people or by fire departments to locate individuals in danger.
Danny, Nicole and Marshall headed to Bethel Hill Cemetery on a recent Tuesday to determine if it’s the real deal.
The trio set out with a plethora of paranormal equipment that uses scientific readings from thermal imaging devices to spirit boxes that operate off radio frequencies to deliver electronic voice phenomenon, or ghost voices.
According to Marshall, every investigation begins with an exchange of ghost stories to bond the group and establish that some things truly can’t be explained using deductive reasoning.
The Kellys told a story of a friend, who lives near the cemetery, who said there was no such thing as a haunted cemetery. However, one night, his new car died in the middle of the road next to the cemetery.
While it’s probable the car experienced an electrical issue, that doesn’t begin to explain the figure of a woman he saw in the middle of the road in front of his car. The figure eventually dissipated and the car restarted.
The friend’s story lines up with a local legend of a figure of a woman who likes to play games with passing vehicles.
The trio walked through rows of headstones, respectful to leave everything as it was found and careful not to step on top of graves.
Choosing a spot near the church which was initially built in the 1800s but rebuilt in the 1940s, activity began almost immediately.
Equipment batteries drained as quickly as they were replaced and names of those in the group began to break over the static of the spirit box.
The group placed a strip of lights — which would only light if someone stepped near it — on the ground.
A local member of the group who knew several buried in the cemetery quickly met a lost friend, who identified himself, named his surviving daughters and accurately answered several yes-and-no questions using equipment — including the man suspected of killing him.
After that interaction, the spirit of a young boy answered timidly when his name was called, saying he was “hiding,” but eventually lit up the light strip by “standing” nearby.
A member of the group asked the boy if he could come closer, and the light strip lit up.
Again working to disprove the happenings, Blue Collar Paranormal members walked near the light strip and switched places with the group member that was garnering responses.
The light strip wouldn’t light again after the spirit box relayed the boy had to go.
Using cell phone apps that flashed words on the screen, “August” popped up repeatedly.
The group member with the cell phone began to walk the rows of headstones, searching for the spirit that wished to communicate.
“Beside,” the phone read.
Next to the group member, a headstone recorded a death in August 1888. The group member ruled that perhaps it was a coincidence.
Wallace said while spirits tend to cling to the areas they once lived or worked, it’s common to see activity in a cemetery because of the constant mourning creating an energetic storm.
Blue Collar Paranormal invites anyone, skeptic or believer, to check out its locations, rich in history and hauntings or book an investigation of its homes or business.
The investigators are adamant they lead with the facts, learn the history of the location and ensure each investigation is respectful throughout.
Visit bcparanormal21 on Facebook or email bluecollarparanormal4@gmail.com to book.