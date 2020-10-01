ASHLAND Eulas Hayes is a giver.
The 86-year-old has given almost 39 gallons of blood in his life.
He also gives of his time by organizing the AK Steel/Armco annual blood drive, also known as the Boyd County Community Blood program.
This year, the program marks 70 years. It began at Armco with Gene Gross, a veteran who worked in management. Hayes said Gross saw the need for blood donations after serving in World War II and began the Boyd County Blood Program. Gross lead the way until his death in 1992, when Hayes took up the cause.
“I helped him with it before I took it over,” Hayes said. “He started it after World War II and in November, it will be the 70th straight year.”
He said in November, the program likely will give T-shirts to donors to mark the occasion.
The drive attracts many donors, several of whom have given more than 20 gallons.
“Because of the virus, we haven't been able to have a blood drive in four months,” Hayes said. “We need that blood bad.” He estimated the program is down about 200 units, or pints, in the last four months.
Blood donations may be made every 56 days by donors in good general health and feeling well, at least 16 years old and weighing at least 110 pounds.
Potential donors are screened for hemoglobin levels, among other health concerns.
Blood donations can benefit accident victims and those who suffer from chronic illnesses such as cancer and sickle cell disease.
A blood drive is planned for 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today at the Central Fire Station in Ashland.