ASHLAND The Boyd County chapter of the American Red Cross will offer the following blood drives:
• Jan. 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — VA Medical Center, main building, 1540 Spring Valley Drive, Huntington.
• Jan. 6, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Central Fire Station, 1021 Carter Ave., Ashland.
• Jan. 6, noon to 5 p.m. — Camp Landing, 10699 U.S. 60, Cannonsburg.
• Jan. 13, noon to 5 p.m. — Ashland Town Center, 500 Winchester Ave., Ashland.
• Jan. 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Bellefonte Pavilion, 2000 Ashland Drive, Ashland.
• Jan. 18, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. — King’s Daughters Medical Center Health Education Center, 2201 Lexington Ave., Ashland.