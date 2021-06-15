ASHLAND Ashland For Change and Ashland Pride partnered with the Tri-State Chapter of the Red Cross to host a Drive for Diversity.
“The drive for diversity started as an outreach from the Red Cross to our organizations to increase awareness for diverse population,” said Cesiah Blanton with Ashland For Change and the Red Cross Diversity and Inclusion committee.
Blanton said the drive was focused on raising awareness about sickle cell disease, which impacts people of color at higher rates.
There are more than 100,000 individuals with the disease, according to Amber Whitley, executive director of the Tri-State Chapter of the Red Cross.
Whitley said people aren’t making appointments in the summer and there is a shortage of blood.
Every two seconds, someone in the country is in need of blood, Whitley said. Blood transfusions, childhood cancer, sickle cell disease and complicated child births are some needs Whitley cited as reasons people commonly need blood from donations.
“We encourage people of all backgrounds to come out and support,” Whitley said.
Blanton explained Ashland for Change is a minority lead group that reaches out to the community to help educate on social inequalities.
Pride is working to let the community know “we’re your neighbors, we’re your friends, we’re your co-workers, we don’t have an agenda, we just want to be accepted,” said Kasheena Davis, who is a part of Ashland Pride Leadership.
The partners worked to raise awareness for the need of blood donors for minority groups as well as events coming up in the area to celebrate Pride Month and Juneteenth.
“It’s a chance for anyone to participate, learn about our groups and learn about different blood types,” Blanton said.
The drive comes on World Blood Donor Day and in the middle of Pride Month. It was also five days prior to Sickle Cell Day.
Everyone who donated during the drive received a $5 Amazon gift card. The team gave away T-shirts and held a drawing for a $100 giveaway.
Whitley encouraged people to check redcross.org to find drives near them in order to give. There is also an app with rapid pass that allows a donor to check in prior to arrival and skip registration, Whitley said.