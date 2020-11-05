ASHLAND The Boyd County Community Blood Program will have a blood drive today from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Central Fire Station in Ashland.
The program, celebrating its 70-year anniversary, began at Armco with Gene Gross, a veteran who worked in management. Eulas Hayes, 86, leads the program now.
Anyone who donates blood today will receive a T-shirt that recognized 70 years of giving blood, Members Choice Credit Union and Armco.
Donors will be required to wear masks and follow COVID-19 guidelines.
Blood donations may be made every 56 days by donors in good general health and feeling well, at least 16 years old and weighing at least 110 pounds. Potential donors are screened for hemoglobin levels, among other health concerns. Donations can benefit accident victims and those who suffer from chronic illnesses such as cancer and sickle cell disease.