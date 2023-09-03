GREENUP Inmates at Greenup Detention Center were in for quite a treat when they were surprised by a Hollywood-type visit by a star of “The Blind Side” — the 2009 movie that raked in $309 million at the box office.
On Tuesday night, Quinton Aaron came to the GCDC in downtown Greenup to share uplifting words. Aaron played the role of Michael Oher in the movie that was based on the 2006 book “The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game,” written by Michael Lewis.
“He (Aaron) gave them a word of encouragement. Told them to try to stay on the right path. Stay off drugs, pray, that kind of stuff,” said Greenup County Jailer Larry Pancake.
Just one week earlier, inmates were watching Aaron in “The Blind Side,” in his starring role as Oher, on the offensive line blocking for his high school in Memphis, and experiencing a life-changing transformation by moving in with the Tuohy family, and being adopted by Leigh Anne Tuohy, and her husband Sean Tuohy, a former basketball star for the University of Mississippi.
The couple were portrayed by Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw in the film.
Suddenly, just a week later, inmates at GCDC were face to face with the larger-than-life 6-foot-8 star, Aaron, who grew up in The Bronx, New York, imitating Batman and Michelangelo (the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle) as a kid, and singing Michael Jackson songs around the house. Singing as a kid paid off because in June, Aaron released his first single “Lead With Love,” a gospel tune he co-wrote with Greg Barnhill. “Me being a musician, we had that in common. That was our connection point,” said Pancake, himself an accomplished musician.
“I never told them (inmates) anything about him coming back because I didn’t know 100% if he was going to drop by or not. So the buzz around the jail all last week was about the message from 'The Blind Side.' So when he showed up, man it took your breath away. When we walked in, they (inmates) were like ‘Oh my God,’” said Pancake.
Aaron took his time with inmates and actually gave more than one talk, speaking in four or five different inmate cell areas. He also happily posed for several photos.
“They (inmates) thanked me because they got something out of it. ‘Look, I could have been where you’re at. I came from nothing, and I made something, and you guys can do it, the same thing,’ just a really good talk, you know,” said Pancake.
“That was pretty big inspiration. Here’s the big thing. We’ve never seen first-hand anybody else to make something of themself. So we can do it. Does that make sense? We’ve had jailers here in the past that’s never give us no opportunity, and that matters,” said inmate Tim Kilburn, who met Aaron.
“That was inspirational, not just me, other inmates too were talking about it. I know it definitely inspired them. He was definitely down to earth. He wasn’t like most people in his position, you know what I mean, that would come into somewhere like here and talk to inmates,” inmate Fred Wells said.
“He was a super nice guy and he made us really enjoy his company. They got really excited. They watched the movie before he came in,” said deputy jailer Sergeant Elizabeth Lucas. “The females really like him. When I went in there to tell them (inmates) he was coming they started hooting and hollering, shouting.”
Lucas got a keepsake — a picture of her getting a big hug from Aaron. “I’m the one he gave a big hug to,” Lucas excitedly said.
“That’s the world’s most famous person I ever met in a long time, except for Larry,” Lucas joked.
Aaron was thrust into the spotlight recently by remarks made by Oher, who said he never was adopted by the Tuohys, and that he made no money from “The Blind Side.” Oher went on to play football in the NFL. Aaron’s acting credits include at least 12 movies, and he has appeared in several TV shows.
On Wednesday afternoon, Aaron had another surprise in store, visiting students at Clay High School in Portsmouth. Prior to the 1 p.m. visit, students watched "The Blind Side” and didn’t know Aaron was coming.
Ashland’s Shawn Spinda said the students were ecstatic when Aaron entered the room. Spinda helped coordinate both stops by Aaron. Spinda and Pancake wanted to thank Darren Oliver from Roger Hemming Contractors. Pancake said that Oliver paid around $15,000 to $16,000 to bring Aaron into the area, including air fare, lodging, appearance fee and more.