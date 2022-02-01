FLATWOODS There's no excuse to be lonely this Valentine's Day.
The Greenup County Public Library can fix you up on a blind date — with a book, that is.
A sign posted in the library explains those who wish to participate should choose a book from the display. The books are covered, revealing only the first line so readers can decide which book they'd like to try. (“Think of it as your book's pickup line,” the sign says.)
Check it out at the counter with your library card, take it home and unwrap it and read.
Greenup County Public Library Mobile Planetarium Coordinator James Meadows said anyone can participate.
"There’s a little bit of everything in the selection: young adult books to classics, as well as inspirational novels, thrillers and romance. The selection is fiction-based novels," Meadows said.
He said it's the first year the library has tried the program but it's likely to become a regular program.
"We would love it if those who participate would be willing to give feedback on the novel that they had a blind date with," he said.