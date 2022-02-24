Several special events are coming up at The Cinema at Camp Landing, including “Blind Date” throughout the month of March.
On every Monday in March, the cinema will show a surprise movie at 6:45 p.m. The only detail revealed about the film is the genre.
The cost is $5 for a ticket and a 46-ounce popcorn.
The genres are as follows: March 7 — romantic comedy/drama; March 14 — horror/thriller; March 21 — romantic comedy; and March 28 — action.
Visit cinemacamplanding.com for more information.
The cinema has also announced there is a Movie Book Club, in which one reads a book at home and then joins the group to see the movie on the big screen. It’s conducted on the third Tuesday of each month. Tickets are $5 apiece.
On Tuesday, March 15, there will be a beginner’s cookie decorating class conducted by Alyssa Bakes Cookies (ABC). It is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and tickets will be $35 apiece.
On Wednesday, March 16, a Paint & Sip is scheduled. Cost is $35 and it will start at 6:30 p.m.