CATLETTSBURG When asked recently at her 90th birthday party what it was like to raise all of her children, Lessie Stambaugh said, “They wore me out!”
She then laughed and said that she wouldn’t have traded the experience for anything in the world.
Stambaugh celebrated No. 90 at England Hill Freewill Baptist Church on Saturday evening. Ten her of kids were present.
Stambaugh said she always tried her best to give her children — 13 of them — all the love and care she was able. Her children are a testament to her success, being a close-knit group of siblings who respond in kind to all the love she gave them over the years. Some of her children have moved out of the area, with one being as far away as Florida, but Stambaugh can depend upon them all to visit as regularly as possible.
“She had nine boys and four girls,” Billy Stambaugh said at his mom's birthday party.
Unfortunately, the family lost two siblings within the last few years, he said, but the family remains closely connected.
“She’s definitely a blessing,” he said of his mother. “She goes to church faithfully, and five or six of her kids come in to see her five nights a week to play cards and spend time together. “
Lessie Stambaugh said she enjoyed the past week during which all of her children were together planning a “surprise” birthday party for her.
Daughter Anita Shannon said her mother told her that she felt it was like everyone was home again and she really enjoyed it.
