ASHLAND At 22, Katy Nichole does not consider herself an overnight success.
“I don’t think anyone is,” she said. “I worked really hard but God blessed me in miraculous ways.”
But at her young age, she’s touring with Christian music veteran Jeremy Camp and will join him for his Sept. 28 show at the Paramount Arts Center.
“It was a no-brainer for me to want to go out with someone who’s such an incredible musician with a heart for the Lord and a heart for missions,” she said.
Nichole’s love for music developed at an early age.
“My grandma was the only singer in the family, so I definitely have learned a lot from her,” she said. “She was in choir for most of her life. She love music so much and she definitely instilled that in me.”
Nichole began singing in church at 16 and led worship when she was 18. That’s also when she began writing music.
Her self-titled debut EP was released in June this year near the time she made her Grand Ole Opry debut. She’s best known for her “In Jesus Name,” which was inspired from words from Nichole’s prayer journal as she suffered from scoliosis. The song received a K-LOVE Fan Award for Worship Song of the Year.
“I went back and read my prayer journals, I have stacks of them, and realized I was praying in Jesus name over and over,” she said. “Now, it’s something that I get to pray over others. It’s an amazing thing.”
The song was at No. One on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs chart for 12 weeks. That was followed by the release of “God Is The Story” with Big Daddy Weave, with whom she toured.
“I love playing shows and meeting people who listen to the songs and hearing the stories of how the songs have impacted their lives and having a night of worship and gathering together in fellowship.”
She said when she performs at the Paramount, she will share stories of her life and opportunities to worship.
“We will gather together to sing and praise the Lord,” she said. “I really hope I can encourage people that God is with them, He is for them and they are loved,” she said.