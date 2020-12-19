ASHLAND This Christmas, Marty Gute is just happy to be alive.
The Ashland City Commissioner is at home recuperating after spending 21 days in King’s Daughters Medical Center with COVID-19.
“Everything that could go wrong did. I hit all the bases,” the 65-year-old said.
Gute tested positive on May 7 and had no symptoms. He said his wife tested positive at the same time. Four weeks later, he took an antibody test which showed he had no antibodies, so he thought his original test was a false positive or he had shed antibodies quickly.
“I really amped-up the protecttion. I wore a mask religiously, I distanced from everybody,” he said. “A nurse told me you could pick it up anyway, from a shopping cart or anywhere.”
In November, he was feeling sick. Gute, who has asthma, went to an urgent care facility with a bad cough, where he had a chest X-ray.
“They said my lungs looked OK and they gave me a steroid shot and a Z-Pack and said I had walking pneumonia or bronchitis,” he said. “It got worse and I went back to Urgent Care and they gave me Tessalon Perles (a cough treatment).” Later than day, he tested positive for COVID-19.
“I tried to be home for a couple of days to see if it passed,” he said, but it didn’t pass. He went to the Emergency Room at King’s Daughters Medical Center and was admitted on Nov. 13. “I was expecting about five days of Remdesivir. ... I had 10 doses of Remdesivir and two plasma treatments and steroids and a bunch of vitamins.”
One problem led to another during Gute’s hospital stay.
“On the second day, when I was coughing, I broke a rib,” he said, noting he entered ICU for a couple of days for observation and then was sent back to a regular room after showing improvement.
“The doctor said, ‘It shouldn’t be long until you can get out of here,’” he said. “On the second day in a regular room, my lung collapsed on the left side. If they hadn’t caught it, I would be in deep trouble.”
A chest X-ray revealed the problem, which led to Gute having a chest tube for several days.
Boredom sets in during such a lengthy hospital stay. Gute said he watched television, used his iPad, texted friends and talked with nurses when they came to check on him.
“The only contact I had was with nurses,” he said. “Being in isolation does something to you. Every time somebody would come in, I’d talk their head off. I found out about their families and hobbies and everything.”
While in the hospital, Gute was on oxygen and used a Bi-PAP machine to aid his breathing, which made lying prone difficult, so he did the best he could. He took breathing treatments of Albuterol every six hours, which gave him an irregular heartbeat.
“It was frightening, but I just kept a positive attitude and I prayed,” he said. “Over the years, I’ve always relied on the Lord and asked him to help me.”
Although watching television was one of his few activities during his hospital stay, Gute said there were times it brought no comfort.
“It was scary because every time you turn on the TV, you saw a daily rundown from the health department saying how many people had contracted it, how many deaths,” he said. “This is a nasty thing, a vicious disease.”
He said he found even news outside the pandemic difficult to take.
“The news was so depressing, I had to turn it to ‘Andy Griffith,’” he said. “It makes you sensitive to the senseless things that happen, like that police officer in Charleston (Cassie Johnson) who was shot and killed. Just senseless.”
He said his wife had COVID-19 with few symptoms and he noted symptoms vary widely from person to person.
“From what I hear, everybody has a different set of symptoms and how it attacks them,” he said. “Some have severe fatigue and need a walker with a seat in it. Some lost their sense of taste and small. It knocks the energy out of you.
“For me, it wasn’t that way at all. It was all the lung and oxygen level. I lost my sense of taste and smell for about a day, but I always had a good appetite.”
By the morning of Dec. 3 while talking to his physician, Gute said he felt much better and hoped to be released to rehab at home with oxygen and breathing treatments. That afternoon, nurses told him he was going home.
Of course, he was eager to get back to his wife and pets.
“I have two dogs who were looking for me and were overjoyed to see me,” Gute said. “When you have a routine, a pattern of life, and you’re not away from each other often ...”
He had help when he got home.
“Four friends carried me inside the house and the medical supply came and hooked up my oxygen,” he said. “I have home health twice a week, physical therapy a couple of times. Two faithful friends stay with me when my wife works and every day, I’m making some baby steps toward improvement.”
Gute said he’s still winded at times, but rests before he tries to go on. He lost weight while in the hospital and has some bed sores he’s treating because his mobility was limited while being treated.
He learned during a telehealth appointment he can expect a full recovery will take three months.
“She said for every one day you’re in the hospital, it takes two days to recuperate,” he said.
Despite a long recovery, Gute said he feels blessed and thankful to be alive, and to have friends.
“I couldn’t begin to answer everybody on my phone and my iPad all the texts and messages of people saying they were praying for me,” he said. “I’m thankful to the City of Ashland and its people. The people are like nobody else. They’re caring, and I’ve had people call to say if you need anything, I’m here. I’m blessed beyond measure and glad to be here to say ‘Merry Christmas.’”
