ASHLAND The 2020 Census numbers show the population drain in Ashland appears to have stopped, with a drop of just 59 residents between 2010 and 2020.
According to data released by the Kentucky League of Cities, Ashland’s population went from 21,684 in 2010 to 21,625 in 2020, a 0.27% decrease over the course of 10 years. Ashland’s population peaked in the middle of the 20th Century at around 30,000 residents, but has seen a steady decline since the 1990 census.
That contraction is good news, according to Mayor Matthew B. Perkins.
“We need to capitalize on this population stabilization and keep up the efforts to improve this city so we can see an upward trend in the next census,” Perkins said. “This really heartened us, especially after seeing the job losses.”
Forecasts showed a 7% decline prior to the release of the census data — beating those predictions was a “great relief,” the mayor said.
Ashland fared better than the its neighbors along the Ohio River, too — Huntington saw about a 2,300 drop, Ironton lost 600 residents and Portsmouth said goodbye to about 300.
Ashland City Attorney Jim Moore, a lifelong resident of the City where Coal Meets Iron, said “the bleeding appears to have stopped.”
From a legal standpoint, if the city would’ve seen that 7% contraction, not much would’ve been done since the commonwealth of Kentucky has moved away from pegging population to city class. All cities in Kentucky are a home rule city, according to Moore, with the exception of the metropolitan government in Lexington-Fayette.
Under the old system, 20,000 was the cut-off in certain taxation privileges of former Class 2 cities (which Ashland was classified). However, over the years the legislature has placed protections so cities that dipped below that benchmark wouldn’t see dramatic changes to their tax systems, according to Moore.
Basically, the population size ceased to matter in the eyes of the law.
City Manager Mike Graese said while the stats aren’t out to prove it, he’d attribute the “arrest in population decline” to “the big three.”
“It’s improving our utilities, redefining our space in terms of redevelopment and branding,” he said. “I can’t say any one thing is more important than the other.”
Graese said focusing on utilities probably helped, since the city has an infrastructure for 30,000 people and is aging.
“Why would you want to live somewhere if you don’t know if the water will flow from your tap?” he said. “I think remedying those issues goes a long way for people.”
Finding land in Ashland is a task — all land is developed in the city limits. The current push to tear down blighted properties could lead to new builds, as well as adjustments in that infrastructure, Graese said.
“I’m proud that this city commission and its staff has identified the problems, studied them and defined them to move forward,” Graese said. “There’s some places where they don’t do that.”
City Public Information Officer Michelle Grubb said putting a plug in the drain goes a long way in “shifting the narrative about our community.”
“It goes to show that people are staying and people do want to live here,” she said. “Our branding effort is to show what we have here and show who we are as a community. I’m starting to see a lot more unity here, especially in the last year.”
Grubb also noted the COVID-19 pandemic has made a lot of people living in big cities reevaluate if that’s where they want to be. With remote work an increasing option for white collar workers, moving to an area with a lower cost of living and a slower pace of life is becoming more appetizing, she said.
Graese said he is “personally very optimistic” that the factors the city can control will lead to an increase in the future.
