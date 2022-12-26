EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first story of a two-part series.
ASHLAND On Aug. 13, 1961, The Ashland Daily Independent featured the groundbreaking of a facility that celebrated its 60th anniversary this year.
On Sept. 7, 1962, Paul Blazer High School opened on a 45-acre campus with seven buildings, on the site of a former coal mine in southwest Ashland. Principal HL Ellis’s new showplace enrolled 1,231 students in grades 10, 11 and 12. Superintendent WC Shattles’ Ashland Independent School District enrolled 6,361 students in late summer of 1962.
Coles Junior High School then moved to the old Ashland High School. The district also had Putnam Junior High School, now known as Ashland Middle School. Bayless, Wade Clay, Condit, Crabbe, Hager, Hatcher, Oakview and Poage elementary schools rounded out the district’s schools, which were all part of a long line of public schools in Ashland that date back to its first public school that appeared to be in the 1850s, which was likely in the mid to late-1850s.
Going back that far, records are understandably sketchy. Amy Wessel, administrative assistant with the school district’s central office, said the first school in the district didn’t include high school level classes.
“The regular school was only for three months (per school year). This school in 1856 was for 10 months,” Wessel said of the extended school year. Wessel thinks the next school year was when a school opened. She said, “They opened a new school for higher levels of instruction.”
Wessel said the three-month school was a private school. “Boyd County formed district became Ashland Independent School District No. 1 in 1960. We didn’t have our first superintendent ‘til 1877. In 1883 it says first high school complete requirement. They had their first graduation in 1885,” Wessel said of the long line of school history. It is unclear where the first high school was. A grand total of four students graduated in the first commencement class in 1885.
In 1898, Central High School opened at the current location of Crabbe Elementary School at the corner of 17th Street and Central Avenue. The Ashland School District also oversaw Booker T. Washington School, a school for African Americans that opened in 1902.
The first Black school in Ashland opened though in 1874. BTWS was located on Central Avenue near the present-day Ashland Town Center. It began gradually consolidating with other schools in the school district in the 1950s. All grade levels at BTWS were completely consolidated with the AISD after BTWS’s closed when the 1960-’61 school year ended.
The school district also ran Ashland Junior College. With encouragement and a suggestion from Paul Garrett Blazer, PBHS’s namesake, it was later operated by the University of Kentucky. It began in 1938 and operated for many years at the corner of Carter Avenue and 15th Street. It later became Ashland Community College and moved to what’s now called College Drive. It later became Ashland Community and Technical College, and added another large campus at EastPark, just off Industrial Parkway near the juncture of Boyd, Greenup and Carter counties. ACTC also still offers auto technician classes on Roberts Drive in Ashland.
Blazer was founder of Ashland Oil and Refining Company, and was born in New Boston, Illinois, in 1890. Like Ashland, New Boston is a river town, across the Mississippi River from Iowa, near where the Iowa River empties into the Mississippi River. Blazer’s father’s childhood home was Station No. 3 on the Underground Railroad and was used by hundreds of runaway slaves. Blazer was the Kentucky Press Association’s 1954 Kentuckian of the Year.
Blazer and his wife, Georgia Blazer, started the Stuart Blazer Foundation after their son Stuart was killed in the Korean War. Mr. and Mrs. Blazer often donated money, sometimes anonymously, to other local schools, including numerous colleges in at least Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia, and also to religious, cultural and recreational entities, like Ashland Tennis Center.
PBHS architecture was unique in that it was to include eight buildings. It became the first school in the Tri-State to include a swimming pool. Building 8 was never built, and was to consist of an auditorium for plays, musical performances and various events. A softball field later opened for the school’s girls softball team at the site planned for building 8. Before that the large triangular space was used for physical education classes, pep rallies, bonfires, etc.
In 2000, the science department underwent renovation, with the addition of the Millennium Center, which houses an observatory, small lecture hall and a computer lab. One very interesting feature that was a part of PBHS until the last decade was art work on the schools’ buildings. A two-page letter in PBHS’s library dated April, 8, 1989 from an unknown person, that signed the letter Doug, goes into great detail about the significance and meaning of the artwork of circles and lines on the building. The following is a short excerpt from the letter: “They symbolized an ancient concept called the Mandalla. Carla Jung, the famous psychologist, said that all humans carry within their memory (he called it collective subconscious) certain universal symbols called Archetypes.”
A photo in the 1964 Hi Life school annual of a person standing near six of the circles on one building, had a caption referring to the circles, as circles of knowledge.
PBHS featured five 75-minute periods daily and six classes. That meant each class met four times a week, and there was a floating period for the sixth class. In the summer of 1962, Ellis was busy going over every detail of the new educational system, which students caught onto quickly.
“She was a student the year before I got there (PBHS), 73,” said Ray McCann of his daughter Arland MCann White. McCann was principal of PBHS from 1973 to 1976, when he became assistant school superintendent.
“Great big school, when I went there it had over 1,500 students,” McCann said. The school then didn’t include freshmen and had more students than the current school with freshmen. PBHS for many years also competed in the largest classification in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (4A then). McCann graduated from Ashland HS in 1941 and turned 100 this year.
“Jake Hallum came in ’67 and won the state (football) championship. He was a great man, a great coach, buddy, one of the best,” Herb Conley said. Hallum brought Conley over from Harrison County High School to his coaching staff. Conley graduated from Ashland HS Class in 1959, and was a gridiron standout that went on to play for UK and EKU.
“My father had the painting contract (to paint PBHS),” Conley said. Conley taught physical education and health and said the kids really enjoyed the swimming pool. He was head football coach from 1968-76 and picked up a 4A at-large state championship in 1975.
Lower enrollment was caused by a shrinking of Ashland’s population, and also many housing developments in the last few decades have been built outside of the school district. One quirky thing with PBHS is that just a short distance south of the school is an area that is part of the Boyd County School District, even though it is in Ashland City Limits, and about seven times closer to PBHS than Boyd County High School.
“The city has annexed several places and brought them into the city limits but they’re still in Boyd County’s school district,” said Richard Oppenheimer, director of facilities for the school district, adding, “Those people will pay city taxes, but they will pay Boyd County school taxes.”
One of the many things that was different in 1962 was girls’ clothing. Old school photos show girls and female teachers at school almost always wearing a dress or a skirt. A photo in the 1963 Hi Life school annual showed students Cathy Jones and Tommy Preston, along with math teacher Lucy Sparks. The funny caption said, “No, these two are not being sent to the office for improper dress, because it’s blue jean day on campus.”
“Just one day out of the year, and they had to be blue jeans. They couldn’t be white jeans,” Melba Gillum Runyon said, referring to the strict dress code for girls in the early days at PBHS. Going by the caption regarding Preston, apparently blue jeans were only allowed to be worn by boys one day a year also. Runyon’s husband, Chuck Runyon, isn’t sure about a blue jeans rule for boys. He said he wore a ROTC uniform three days a week, and took classes part of the day at the vocational school. Chuck said if there was a blue jeans rule for boys, perhaps it didn’t apply to students that spent half a day at the vocational school. The Runyons’ son, Derek Runyon, former PBHS principal, is a current district administrator.
“I graduated in the first class in 1963. Melba graduated in ’64, the next year,” said Chuck Runyon.
“It was a big change we were leaving one building and going to a campus that was like seven buildings,” Melba Runyon said. A lot of students from that first school year had much admiration for President John F. Kennedy. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. As news broke of the tragedy Ellis got on the school intercom, as the “Star-Spangled” Banner” played in the background and said, “This is Mr. Ellis. The President is dead.” The 1964 Hi-Life printed that an ROTC officer saluted with difficulty as the flag was quietly lowered to half-mast. The hallways across the campus were said to have gone to “eerie silence.”
Garry Lewis’s PBHS memories go back before the first shovel of dirt was dug. “Poage Grade School was a new school opened in the fall of 1959. I had the option of having seventh-grade classes at Poage because Putnam and Coles didn’t have enough room for all the seventh-graders beginning that year. I chose to attend Putnam. The Poage seventh-graders played football, basketball for Putnam,” Lewis said.
Of the new school, Lewis said, “The biggest highlight was actually having a swimming pool in the gym area, as well as bleachers in the gym that folded up to make a huge gym floor for separate boys and girls classes.”
“I graduated in ‘67 from Paul Blazer, and I was on the tennis team when I was in the eighth grade, which was ‘63,” said Dr. Jack Ditty. Ditty earned a tennis scholarship and played at the University of Kentucky, and said of Bill Beverly, “He was a full-time professional tennis coach. He played tennis for Western Kentucky University. He played for the Army, and then he became a tennis pro down in Florida, and he had a TV show for about 20 years called Tennis Talk. He interviewed all the greatest players in the world of tennis for years and years. He became internationally known. His tennis show was seen on airplanes.” Beverly graduated from PBHS’s first graduating class in 1963, served in the Vietnam War, and died in Naples, Florida, in October 2021.
Sports teams had a great year in PBHS’s first school year. Coach Rex Miller’s football squad finished at 8-1-1. Coach Sheila Gilreath started Ashland’s boys and girls swim teams out of thin air. The teams didn’t get much recognition but Gilreath began the foundation of what would in the next decade state championships to boys’ in 1972, ’73, ’76, and the girls in 1977. After being state champion in 1961, and state runner up in 1962, the basketball cats were district champions, and won four games in the regional tournament before losing to Maysville, 78-76.
Ashland’s baseball team finished 17-10 and lost to McDowell 6-5 in the region championship game. Rex Miller’s track team and his mile relay team advanced to the state meet, as did Gary Johnson in the 440-yard dash. The track team’s track was on the student parking lot, where the current baseball field is. The current track and soccer complex at the school was named for Miller. Bill Beverly won the singles title at the regional tennis tournament. Tennis was the only other sport at PBHS with a girls’ varsity team. With Gilreath’s duties as girl’s tennis coach, she was head coach of three varsity teams. The cheerleading squad consisted of six girls, but there were no cheerleading competitions like now. The squad did win Best Cheerleader Trophy at the 1962 Ashland Invitational Basketball Tournament. They were lovingly referred to in the school annual as “The bestest in the USA.”
In 1963 PBHS’s marching band performed at a Cleveland Browns game, at the original home of the Dawg Pound, Cleveland Stadium. In 1965, girls basketball was back to Kentucky after a 33-year drought. Coach Judy Morris guide the team to a 11-1 record, picking up where the girls of the glory days left off.
Ashland’s girls’ basketball team won five state championships from 1921-1929. Morris’s team was undefeated in 1966 crushing teams by scores of 97-12, 106-6, and even 163-9. Unfortunately, the girls state basketball tournament didn’t return until 1974. The team is still tied for most state championships. Ashland’s baseball team won a state title in 1966, and in 1967 were greeted by 3,000 fans at the city limits and escorted through town after becoming state champion again. After completing the “three-peat” in 1968, Ashland became the first Kentucky team to win three baseball state championships in a row.