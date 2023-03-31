ASHLAND Students at Ashland Blazer High School browsed future career options on Friday.
Brittany Brown, program coordinator for Blazer’s Youth Service Center, said most high school students aren’t quite sure of their “dream” occupation. By providing a space for community employers to visit, students may unlock an unknown passion.
Brown said one of the components that go into the Youth Service Center is college and career readiness.
“We want to present multiple options,” Brown said, adding preparation and readiness are gained through events like the career fair.
Layla Bryant and Hannah Allen, with hopes of becoming an orthodontist and an anesthesiologist, respectively, were thankful for the options provided in case one day they may change their minds.
Sophomore Jacob Randolph took interest in Ashland Community and Technical College’s welding information table but was also intrigued by ACTC’s surgical technologies just the same.
“It’s all really interesting,” he said, elaborating that because of career day, he learned of virtual reality technologies that allow for a person to operate a robot during surgery from the comfort of their very home.
ACTC had multiple programs available for students to ask questions including Criminal Justice — represented by former juvenile correctional officer and now instructor, Rob Langford.
Among the sea of tables, students heard from District Judge Devon Reams, Steen Funeral Home, Identity Salon, Spa and Boutique, Marshall University’s Division of Aviation, Ashland Fire Department, Healthnet Aeromedical Services, Pathways, Ramey-Estep, the National Guard, Boyd County Extension Office, Ashland Independent Schools, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, Natural Resource Partners and many more.
Brown added that many in attendance were actively hiring and offering applications to interested students. Placed on a table, easily accessible, were ready-to-complete applications from places such as Rack Room Shoes, Steak ‘n’ Shake, Giovanni’s, Zanzi’s Pizza and more.