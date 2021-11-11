ASHLAND Ashland’s high school students gathered on Thursday to honor veterans in Paul G. Blazer’s first assembly since the pandemic hit.
Half of Blazer’s student body was in Anderson gym with one of the two grades present on one side, and one on the other. Seats were set up under one basketball hoop for community members and veterans.
Throughout the ceremony, the photos, names and ranks of veterans scrolled on a projector screen. The veterans were current, retired or lost soldiers who have a connection to the school, either by graduating from Ashland, working in the district or as family to someone in the district.
The ceremony began with the presentation of the colors by the Ashland JROTC.
The Procession of the Patriots played as students raised posters for each branch of the armed forces, Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard, high above their heads. Those in attendance who had served were asked to stand if they were able when their branch was recognized. The students and community members who had not served, but had close family in each branch, were asked to stand in their place or alongside them.
Blazer JROTC instructor, Lt. Col. John Turner, Ret. was the guest speaker for the event. Turner expressed to the crowd that all veterans of different times and branches shares a common bond of loyalty and dedication to service. He shared that he did not fully understand the gravity of Veterans Day when he was young, until he entered the service.
Turner shared with the students that he and the veterans seated in front of him had unselfishly committed their lives. He expressed that the freedoms of the US must not be taken for granted, but still need to be upheld and fought for. He encouraged everyone to never forget the blood, sweat and tears shed for those freedoms.
Turner said that about 1% of the population are the brave men and women who have served in the country’s armed forces. He encouraged the veterans seated in Anderson Gymnasium to tell their stories, so others can understand what it means to be a veteran and what it’s like to serve.
Turner highlighted three words: duty, honor, country. When considering these words, consider what you want to be, what you can be and what you will be.
The Blazer Band played America the Beautiful. The Ashland JROTC presented a ceremony honoring those who were taken as prisoners of war or missing in action.
Five members of the JROTC unit held a cap for each branch. The caps were slowly marched toward a table with five empty chairs. Each cap was slowly placed onto the table in remembrance of those who are POW or MIA from the branch as the JROTC cadet slowly and respectfully saluted.
On the table was a white tablecloth to symbolize the purity of the soldiers intentions to respond to the call to arms. A single red rose sat in the middle of the table to remind those present of the families and loved ones of those keeping the faith awaiting their return. A red ribbon was tied around the vase, which represents the red ribbons worn on the lapels of those who depend proper accounting of those who are PIOs and MIAs.
A sliced lemon is a reminder of their bitter fate, the salt is a symbol of the tears shed by the families who wait. The glassed laid inverted, as they could not toast Thursday, the chair is empty as they are not here. The single candle is a symbol of the family who kept the faith, a light of hope, for the lone soldiers.
The cadets took the time to remember the often forgotten, acknowledging they remember those they serve.
The crowd was asked to stand as taps played from inside the gymnasium and out in the lobby.
Students thanked those in attendance who had served, those who sacrificed their lives, birthdays, Thanksgivings and Christmases with their family to serve their country.
As students were released back to class, those who had family in attendance took a moment to give hugs and say a personal thank you to their family who served.