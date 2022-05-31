An Ashland Blazer High School student has earned a National Merit Scholarship.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) on Wednesday announced 2,600 winners of the National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities. Benjamin Carey is one of 45 students across the state of Kentucky to receive such an award.
Carey received the National Merit Washington and Lee University Scholarship. He plans to pursue his degree in computer engineering from Washington and Lee University.
Scholarship winners were selected by officials from the sponsor college from a groups of finalists who plan to attend the financing institution. Scholarships are being underwritten by 155 higher education institutions in 42 states and the District of Columbia, according to NMSC. Awards range from $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate education at the institution.
High school juniors are entered into the program when they take the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, according to a release from the NMSC. The test serves as an initial screening, and over 16,000 semifinalists were named.
Those semifinalists were “named on a state-representational basis in numbers proportional to each state’s percentage of the national total of graduating high school seniors,” the release stated. “Semifinalists were the highest scoring program entrants in each state and represented less than 1% of the nation’s seniors.”
After being named a semifinalist, the students had to submit a scholarship application that included an essay and information about the student’s extracurricular activities, awards and leadership positions. To move on, students must have an outstanding academic record, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and earn an SAT or ACT score that confirms the qualifying test performance, according to NMSC.