ASHLAND Ashland Blazer High School’s band program will continue its tradition of fall concerts, when the concert and jazz bands present the 15th fall concert, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the bandstand at Central Park.
Band director Chris Whelan, who has been at the school for 18 years, said he wanted to present a fall concert.
“Instead of waiting until Christmas to have our first sit-down concert, we needed to do something as fall begins,” Whelan said.
The concert band will perform first, playing a piece called “Halloween Carnival” and once called “Land Between the Lakes,” which was written about Kentucky’s Land Between the Lakes.
The jazz band will present a wide array of genres, from Latin and swing to rock and punk. Music of Blood, Sweat and Tears and Steely Dan are on tap — groups some of these students are too young to remember.
“All the kids in the band have heard of these bands because in marching band, we play a lot of stuff I like and I listen to,” he said. “Sometimes, they say, ‘My mom listens to this,’ but not usually. It’s usually the first time they get exposed to this kind of music. ... It’s kind of my mission to keep that music alive.”
The concert is free, but the band boosters will offer concessions, including chili, soup and desserts for a donation.