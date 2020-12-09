ASHLAND Ashland Blazer High School students since 2004 have held a friendly holiday-season competition to raise money and put presents under the trees of some of their less-fortunate classmates.
Cash and Coins for Christmas in previous years has raked in as much as $6,098 — that was last year’s record total — but this year the campaign is limping along with less than $300 donated so far, Blazer Youth Service Center coordinator Brittany Brown said. Not only that, but there are more students than ever who need the help, she said.
The sad state of the campaign can be blamed on COVID-19 — with students all at home in virtual education, it is hard to pump up enthusiasm for a class-versus-class competition.
"There are no students on campus and a lot of the teachers are working from home, and there are so many other things on people’s minds that I’m afraid it’s being overlooked," Brown said.
The drive is usually held during the first two weeks of December, and now Brown is hoping to pull off a last-minute rally.
Working — and hoping — along with her is Karen Gearheart, coordinator of the youth service center at Ashland Middle School. which holds a similar drive each year.
The tally there is healthier than at Blazer, but lags behind previous years, Gearheart said.
In normal years, students donate their coins; the class donating the most gets a token reward and bragging rights and the money goes to buy gifts for some of their classmates whose families cannot afford much for Christmas, Brown said.
The students to receive the gifts are recommended by teachers, counselors, parents or community organizations, and submit wish lists for consideration. Last year the drive made Christmas a little bit brighter for 29 students, she said.
And in normal years, members of the Beta Club shop for the gifts, on the premise that kids know what kids want. The shopping is done by number, not by name, so confidentiality is maintained.
This year, the shopping will be done by faculty volunteers — assuming there’s enough money to do much shopping. Brown expects between 40 and 50 students on the list.
Donors who intend to go to the Friday football game at Putnam Stadium may give to the fund at the concession stand, or when they go to buy tickets, which are all being sold in advance because of pandemic precautions.
There also will be a donation drive-through from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Blazer. Checks may be made out to the Ashland Blazer Youth Service Center or donations may be sent via PayPal: sales@ashland.kyschools.us and comment "cash and coins, ABYSC."
The center will continue to accept donations for the drive after it ends Saturday, Brown said.
The middle school drive has received a few significant donations from businesses and parents, but could use an additional infusion to help the students on its list, Gearheart said.
Gearheart’s theory on why the middle school’s cash position is better than Blazers is that some think presents are for younger kids. "But high-school kids are kids too," she said.
The drive-through at Blazer combines the coin drive with a basic necessities drive, Brown said.
Donations needed include paper towels, toilet paper, deodorant, soap, multi-purpose cleaners, laundry detergent, toothbrushes, toothpaste, socks, shampoo, gloves and blankets. All donations benefit Ashland students and families.