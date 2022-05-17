PRINCESS According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9, blasting will impact traffic along the U.S. 60 widening project west of Cannonsburg in the coming weeks.
Contractors have begun conducting minor blasting for hillside excavation in the Princess area of U.S. 60. the blasting will be limited to non-rush hour times of day (noon to 3 p.m.) Monday through Friday.
When blasting takes place, according to KYTC, flaggers will stop all traffic on U.S. 60 for a short period of time. Drivers may encounter rolling roadblocks.
The work is part of the cabinet's $45 million upgrade of U.S. 60 that will transform 4 miles of the old, narrow road between Cannonsburg and I-64 at Coalton into a straighter, three-lane-style highway with two wider thru-traffic lanes, center turn lanes, right turn lanes and paved shoulders.
The project includes the replacement of three aging bridges, too.