ASHLAND After city leaders revealed plans to construct roundabouts in downtown Ashland and make other changes in traffic flow and parking, opinions were mixed about whether plans were workable, or even necessary.
A recent Facebook post by Ashland Commissioner Josh Blanton in the Facebook group Ashland, Ky! highlighted the differences in opinion on the proposal. The group Ashland, Ky! is open to residents, native Ashlanders and those who have visited Ashland.
The post, which includes a YouTube video about roundabouts, drew more than 250 comments in 12 hours.
Blanton addressed some key points made by residents.
“We didn’t just dream this up,” he wrote. “The study used real data measured from our actual traffic. Watch the presentation. The cars you see in the simulation are based on real numbers and even account for growth.”
He also pointed out that accident rates dropped by between 20% and 80% in cities that have installed roundabouts.
Many comments were supportive; many of those are from places other than Ashland or currently live in places other than Ashland.
“There are roundabouts all over the place where we live now and everyone seems to navigate them fine. I’ve yet to see one single accident because of them,” Erika Forbes wrote. “I don’t think the people of Middletown, Ohio, are more capable of learning new traffic patterns than the people in Ashland, Kentucky, so I think the argument regarding their danger can be completely dismissed.”
Catherine Alice said, “I have suggested this for years on 321 in Paintsville and I get shot down every time. I can’t wait to see this come to fruition for you guys, and hope it shows surrounding communities like Paintsville how much easier and more accessible it makes the busy parts of town.”
Flora Salyers suggests money-saving benefits of roundabouts: “I now live in a town that has about 30 of these and they are all over many countries. How much does a traffic light cost? How much money is lost by drivers for oil and gas while waiting for a light?”
Pamela Rees Cohen, who grew up in Ashland and now lives in Maryland, said her area has many roundabouts, some as large as three lanes. “It just takes getting used to. They really help keeping the traffic moving. I grew up in Ashland. I hope to see it thrive again.”
Erica Pierce, who lives in Ashland, said roundabouts work. “I moved here from Cincinnati a few years ago and we had two roundabouts in our residential area. People just need to learn how to use a roundabout and I promise it will be 100% effective,” she said.
Earl Mollette of Ashland said he believes roundabouts will help the city. “Roundabouts are very simple. Change is necessary always. Just because you are used to and comfortable with something doesn’t make it right,” he said. “I think and hope this will help traffic and parking. People said the world would end when they put one in South Point and I’m pretty sure South Point has survived. Ashland will grow and get better. I feel it.”
Gene Mullins of Poplar Highlands experienced roundabouts in other parts of the world. “Roundabouts are great, spent some time in Australia and was hesitant at first, but they keep the traffic flowing,” he said. “Almost all their intersections have them. Love them.”
Ashlander Randy McClave also has experienced roundabouts elsewhere: “When in Scotland I drive, all you have is roundabouts. I like them. I also like their power lines being underground especially after the harsh frost we had a while back.”
Stephanie Arnold Hill is well-acquainted. “I am from Columbus and we have over 30 of these. Once you get used to it you will love it. Just remember Do Not Stop in the loop! It’s meant to keep traffic moving.”
Dottie Petry, an Ashland native living in Cincinnati, had questions about the proposal.
“I am envisioning traffic at the 13th Street bridge with only one lane backed up to the 14th Street roundaboutand. What a cluster that would be. I like the ‘Main Street,’ vision but how many businesses in the 14th to 17th Street block are actual shops and eateries? The Arcade is a great example of a gem in Ashland that was once occupied and lost that because of increased rent. I would love to see Ashland (Winchester Avenue) become an entertainment district with diners, cafes and sidewalk tables. I’m just not sure the citizens would support it financially. Good luck with the endeavor, though.”
Some comments were less enthusiastic.
Ashland native Sharon Tarr Scheidegger isn’t a supporter. “A roundabout will not slow people down to notice your downtown,” she said. “It will actually make people very mad. I know, I now live near Columbus ,Ohio, and I incur the roundabouts in my daily drive to work. I grew up in Ashland. This will ruin the look of Ashland.”
Karen Glancy McClanahan said, “We have these in Lexington and no matter how long they are used, people cannot get the traffic pattern right. It may help with traffic volume because people go out of their way to avoid them!”
Lynn Frazier lives in Tucson, Arizona, and said the following: “They have them where I live, and I have almost been hit multiple times, because people just cannot understand how they work. They are in the middle lane and cut across the outside lane to exit the circle, and they also don’t yield to those already in the circle. I still hate them!”
Many of those who commented would rather see money spend on other projects or tax cuts, but city officials say state and federal funds are available to partially or entirely fund the project. Funds for the study were offered by the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission.
J.W. Dunbar said he believes roundabouts help.
“Many people in South Point had the same reservations about the one installed on the Solida Road exit. Having lived here for 20 years, I can testify that it has made a huge difference in the traffic flow and the safety of the intersection,” he said.
Mike Mansfield understands the reservations.
“I live in Kentucky, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan and encounter various ways of trying to merge traffic without tying up traffic and the one in Lexington at New Circle Road and Harrodsburg Road is an amazing encounter,” Mansfield said. “The first time it scares you to death, though.”
Some plan to avoid the whole idea.
Said Lisa Patrick: “I’ll probably still park on Carter or a side street to go downtown just as I’ve always done. Avoiding driving on Winchester Avenue is so easy. I avoid it regularly. But to add to your information, several years ago, the red light at 16th and Winchester was the most-run red light in the city. If that record has changed then it’s my guess that it now belongs to one of the other lights on Winchester.”
Ricky Owens, an Olive Hill native who now lives in Ashland, is no fan of roundabouts.
“If you can’t navigate a typical four-way stop, then you don’t need to be driving. Roundabouts are idiotic and a waste of money. Every time I travel out west it’s a headache because of these ‘wonders’ of modern navigation. I’ll have to keep this in mind the next time I hit the polls.”
Janet Robinson Dillon said she’s hopeful whatever happens will be beneficial to Ashland.
“To me it seems we are going backwards from two lanes to four lanes and now back to two lanes, but I hope I’m wrong and this works and helps the city,” she said. “I personally would like to see a big improvement in reasons to go downtown, but maybe this will not be too bad. I don’t like the roundabouts but hopefully they will be avoidable by avoiding the center of town and, to be honest, I’m so very seldom in town that it shouldn’t bother me much.”
(606) 326-2661 |