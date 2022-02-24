Another area musician will be seen by the entire nation when “American Idol” begins its season at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Blaine native Noah Thompson, 19, who now lives in Louisa, will appear on the show, which airs on ABC.
Auditioning for the talent show wasn’t really in Thompson’s plans, but it was in his friend’s plans.
“I auditioned (last year) in Austin,” he said. “My buddy, Arthur Johnson, signed me up.”
After submitting an audition tape, Thompson had the choice of going to Nashville, Los Angeles or Austin to audition for judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie. It was a surreal experience for Thompson, the son of Chris and Amy Thompson.
“Oh my God! There are no words for it,” he said. “When I first walked in and saw them, I didn’t know what to think. They looked like wax figures to me, but it was really cool.”
Music is a natural course for Thompson’s life to take, with his father having played in a regional Southern rock band.
“That’s what I grew up listening to,” he said. “I’m more country, but I’m still trying to figure myself out.”
He began playing guitar when he was about 13.
“I just started singing and realized how much I love it,” he said, adding he’s experimented with writing. “They’re not where I’d like to see them, but I definitely try my hardest to write some. I love to write music, but I never actually put out songs.”
His experience playing in public is limited to acoustic performances, including Ashland’s Tomcat Bourbon and Brewhouse, but his friend, Johnson, has been arranging for shows for him recently.
Meanwhile, Thompson is thinking about his relationship to the Country Music Highway and looking forward to getting his career going.
“I’d love to see my name on that sign one day,” he said of the roadside markers honoring successful musicians who have ties to U.S. 23. “It’s a big dream of mine. It’d be awesome.”
But he said he has no worries.
“I’m a big believer in God,” he said. “Things work out as they’re supposed to work out.”
