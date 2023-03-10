ASHLAND “And even if you hate magic, you’ll love this show,” according to Wisconsin-based illusionist Bill Blagg, who will appear at the Paramount Arts Center today.
With plenty of experience — it’s Blagg’s 22nd year on the road — he said audience members can expect to see old school magic favorites mixed in with a whole new show and tricks.
It’s not a cliche show with a magician on stage, Blagg said, adding that it’s entirely interactive. “It takes the audience on a journey just like a good broadway show,” Blagg said.
From the lighting to the stage set to the narrative, it’s a journey through the magic, Blagg said. “It’s incredible.”
It’s Blagg’s second show at the Paramount and he’s looking forward to it.
“The last show was fantastic and the audience was wonderful. We have fond, warm memories,” Blagg said.
“We’re looking forward to coming back; the last show was packed, and the venue is gorgeous,” he added.
Blagg said the audience will witness a variety of acts including a crowd favorite, in which Blagg is locked inside of a clear, glass box hoisted 10 feet above the audience.
“It’s one of those moments people are racing down to pick their jaws off the floor,” he said.
“There’s also a new piece that’s turning into a crowd favorite. Everyone in the theatre can participate in magic at the same time from the comfort of their seat. Everyone is involved,” Blagg said.
Blagg believes if you’ve never seen magic live and in-person, you’ve never seen magic.
“You’re watching these things happen right before your very eyes. There’s no camera tricks. There’s large-scale illusions that you see without having to watch a screen in the middle of a theatre,” Blagg said.
And it’s a show for all ages, “Grandma and Grandpa will love it as much as the kids or couples on date night,” Blagg said.
The doors for “The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!” opens at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7.
For more information on ticket purchasing, visit paramountartscenter.com.