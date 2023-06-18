ASHLAND Atlanta-based Blackberry Smoke will bring its tour to Ashland, with a show on June 29. Opening will be Caneyville native Elvie Shane.
Blackberry Smoke members Charlie Starr (vocals, guitar), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums) and Brandon Still (keyboards) have become known for a mixture of classic rock, blues, country and folk.
Since a debut in 2004, the band has independently released six full-length albums and built a strong and loyal following. Most recently, in 2019 Blackberry Smoke released “Homecoming: Live in Atlanta,” a recorded performance from the band’s annual show at home which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk sales charts, the fourth straight album for the band to top the charts.
Shane, who cites Dwight Yoakam and Steve Earle as well as classic rock, gospel, R&B and hip hop as influences, boasts a platinum-certified No. 1 single “My Boy.” His newest track, “Forgotten Man,” got kudos from Rolling Stone, which stated the song “expertly sums up what it means to be blue-collar in the 21st century in this defiant, angry country single that would do Merle Haggard proud.”