ASHLAND Nothing will prepare you for the upcoming Black Violin concert. Nothing, says viola player Wil Baptiste.
“Imagine a huge rock concert, but instead of guitars, you’ve got violins,” he said. “It’s a big, loud concert moment, but we bring it down, too, and get real intimate.”
The Grammy Award nominated duo will perform May 4 at the Paramount Arts Center. The duo, consisting of Baptiste and Kev Marcus on violin ,began playing together more than 18 years ago, when the two met in orchestra class at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale.
“I wanted to play sax, but the string teacher wanted me in his class,” Baptiste said. “So they decided to play golf for me and the string teacher won.”
He said as it turns out, he took to it.
Meanwhile, his future partner in music, Marcus, wasn’t in love with playing the violin, but it was the only instrument available.
But it worked out. Both studied music in college, and afterward, produced beats for South Florida rappers, building an audience in local clubs. They later won Showtime at the Apollo in 2005, and eventually sold out headline performances at venues across the country, including a sold out two-night headline run at The Kennedy Center in 2018. Their unique brand of merging the genre they were listening to (hip hop) with the world they were studying (classical) was celebrated with collaborations with Alicia Keys, Wu Tang Clan, 2 Chainz and others.
Their album “Take The Stairs” was nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental album at the 2021 Grammy Awards and, pre-pandemic, they toured extensively.
Baptiste said he believes audiences are shocked by their performances, even though that’s not their goal.
“Violin is always stereotypically in a certain setting, and we're two big Black dudes playing violins, and that is shocking to people. The shock factor happens as a byproduct of that,” he said. “On stage, we are creating music and being ourselves and doing what we naturally do.”
In addition to performing, there is the Black Violin Foundation, which Baptiste said aims to fill in the gaps children face in school when studying music.
“We had people who were instrumental in getting us to the next level,” he said. “Whether it’s getting a new instrument at school or going to a camp.”
Much of their touring, in fact, is performances for low-income students in urban communities. Baptiste said they hope to give young musicians new ideas about what a classical musician looks and sounds like and to bring people together, with their music and the work of the foundation.
“We want to fill those particular gaps,” he said. “We want kids who have dreams not to be stifled by certain circumstances.”
