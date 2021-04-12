ASHLAND Black Stone Cherry and The Josephines will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 30 at the Paramount Arts Center.
The theater announced the show on Monday.
Black Stone Cherry is touring in support of the band’s latest album, “The Human Condition,” which was finished just before the pandemic.
Since the band’s formation in 2001, the four-piece brotherhood has remained Chris Robertson, vocals/guitar; Ben Wells, guitar/vocals; Jon Lawhon, bass/vocals; and John Fred Young, drums. Though not blood relatives, band members grew up together. Young’s dad, Richard, and his uncle, Fred, are two founding members of The Kentucky HeadHunters.
BSC’s last album, “Family Tree,” debuted at No. 8 in the Current Rock Albums, No. 4 at Current Hard Music and No. 21 Top Current Album. The band’s three previous studio albums hit the Top 10 in the UK.
Onstage, Black Stone Cherry has both headlined and rocked 12,000-cap arena shows and shared the stage with a diverse roster of superstars, including Alter Bridge, Theory of a Deadman, Def Leppard, Gov’t Mule, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bad Company, Mötorhead and ZZ Top. In 2018, BSC performed in front of 100,000 people at Download Festival as main support to Guns N’ Roses.
Opening for Black Stone Cherry will be the Bowling Green band The Josephines, rock and rollers with a country flavor. Made up of singer Brad Tabor, lead guitarist Zach Lindsey, bassist Josh London, steel guitarist Alex Lindsey and drummer David Page, the Josephines formed in 2017 to “have fun, make some cash ande raise a little hell.” The band aims to combine the harmonies of The Eagles with the storytelling of Tom Waits with a bit of a pop sound.
Tickets are $25, $40, $50, $55 and $65. PAC PASS Presale will be at 10 a.m. Thursday. Sales open to the public at noon Friday.
