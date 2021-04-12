Pamela Ferrell Henderson, 64 of Flatwoods, Ky., went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 9, 2021, at her home. She was born April 4, 1957, in Montgomery, W.Va., a daughter of Burl Ferrell and the late Mary Milam Ferrell. Pamela is a graduate of Raceland High School class of 1975. She went o…