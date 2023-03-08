ASHLAND Local Black leaders called a meeting Wednesday with Ashland City officials to discuss the impact in the wake of the death of Clarence Wilkerson, who died Saturday in police custody.
City officials sat down with representatives from the Boyd-Greenup County Branch of the NAACP.
The Rev. Stanley McDonald of the New Hope Baptist Church said he called the meeting as a result of internal discussions within the NAACP.
"We thought it was necessary because we didn't want to see the community divided like in other areas of the country," he said. "I think the meeting went very well and all parties wanted the same thing, which is to get through this trying time as painlessly as possible."
According to a press release sent out by the city Wednesday afternoon, McDonald was joined by the Rev. JD Crockrel of Christ Temple Church and Marshall Tyson of the United Way of Northeast Kentucky.
City Manager Mike Graese, Police Chief Todd Kelley and City Attorney Jim Moore were present.
"All attending recognized the grief experienced by friends, family and community for Mr. Wilkerson's passing," the release stated. "One of the the primary goals of the meeting was to facilitate open communications between the city and the community and to ensure those communications remain open."
McDonald said he wants to see the community remain calm and allow the investigation by Kentucky State Police into Wilkerson's death to transpire.
"I think once the investigation is complete, that's when we can start asking the questions," he said. "I thinking having protests now before all the facts are here is putting the cart before the horse."
At a candlelight vigil held Tuesday in Central Park, La Juan Wilkerson — Clarence's older brother — said a protest is planned for Sunday at Broadway Square from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Crockrel said he also felt like the meeting with the city went well. He said one of the main goals he wanted to see was for the city to make a public statement about the situation.
"We impressed upon them that the community needed to hear from them, that we needed them to acknowledge our voices," he said. "We understand there's an investigation going on and there's not much they can say, but they shouldn't remain silent like they've been doing."
The press release from the city — which stated will be the last comment on the situation until the investigation is complete — called for "community unity, especially during this very trying time, is crucial to the life, health and safety of our entire city and region."
Crockrel said he hopes that unity sees "people of all races, cultures and backgrounds coming together for the betterment of mankind."
"At the end of the day, we're all human," he said.
The city stated that as soon as the investigation is completed, "it will be released to the public."
