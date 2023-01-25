ASHLAND The grand opening of the C. B. Nuckolls Community Center & Black History Museum will be from 2 to 5 p.m. April 22 at the center at 901 Kilgore Drive.
The first Black history museum in the area was conceived and begun by Darrell Smith and Bernice Henry with the hopes of preserving Black history in the area and to educate the public.
“I have noticed the Black history disappearing in Ashland for some time now,” Smith said. “The Booker T. Washington School (which closed due to desegregation in 1962) burned down in 1975, along with pictures, trophies and other memorabilia.”
He said they have found more than 20,000 stories and photos so far from about 600 supporters. They plan to use half of their portion of the building or exhibits.
The other half will be used for education. Henry will teach Black history classes for children and adults and will offer a library. Smith said they also plan to have events to attract crowds and guest speakers, and the local NAACP office will be housed in the building.
Henry, who attended Booker T. Washington School, has been vice president of the NAACP and was chairwoman of the Ashland Human Rights commission, commissioner of the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights for the 7th district and was the first African-American woman to serve on the Ashland City Commissioners Board.
Smith and Henry both say their hopes for the museum are lofty.
“This isn’t just a small-town museum,” Smith said. “We have aspirations of making it into something you’d see in a large city. We want it to be a true destination and we hope people will come just to see it.”
Henry said she expects the museum to be “a living organism” that will be the center of events and gatherings.
“Education is the only way people can get to know each other,” she said. “If I know the story about you and you know the story about me, it helps us to understand each other a lot better.”
The museum will provide food, drinks and special entertainment at the free event; donations will be accepted.
The city of Ashland will offer a shuttle service to bring guests to and from the event, as parking will be limited on the day of the event. King's Daughters Medical Center will allow attendees to use its parking lots between 24th and 25th streets and Central Ave in Ashland. Shuttles will begin pickups at 1:30 p.m.
The museum also has reserved a block of rooms at the Delta Hotel, 1441 Winchester Ave. For group rates, mention attendance of the event when calling (606) 327-1100. Reservations must be received by April 7.
For more information, call Smith at (606) 254-6964.