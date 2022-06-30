ASHLAND The C.B. Nuckolls Community Center & Black History Museum received a $50,000 donation from an out-of-state anonymous donor, Darrell Smith and Bernice Henry announced on Thursday.
"Our efforts are getting national notice," Smith said. "We are both so grateful and humbled by this very generous donation."
Henry and Smith announced earlier this year that a building at 901 Kilgore Drive will be a Black history museum, hopefully by February 2023.
Thursday's announcement was a big step toward hitting that goal.
“The housing authority owns the building, which was built in the early ’70s and named after Professor C.B. Nuckolls who was at Booker T. Washington school,” Smith said back in April. “They are giving it to us for $1 a year for three years. The utilities are covered completely. We’re going to roof it and paint the gallery.”
Smith said he and Henry are collecting all the artifacts they can find.
Henry will teach Black history classes for children and adults and will offer a library. Smith said they also plan to have events to attract crowds and guest speakers, and the local NAACP office will be housed in the building.