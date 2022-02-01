ASHLAND Ashland Community and Technical College will host virtual events throughout the month of February in celebration of Black History Month.
All events will take place on Microsoft Teams.
• The Rev. Stanley McDonald and Marshall Tyson will present “MLK’s Legacy Moving Forward” on Feb. 9.
McDonald, served in the U.S. Air Force for more than 25 years, retiring in 2011. In August 1999, he received his ordination certification from Canaan Full Gospel Baptist Church, Goldsboro, North Carolina. He is vice president on the Four Winds Christian Ministries Inc. Board of Directors in San Antonio, Texas, a board member of Shelter of Hope in Ashland, an active member of the Boyd and Greenup County NAACP council, and the newly elected president of the Ashland Area Ministerial Association. He’s the pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and the transportation director at the Ashland Independent School District.
Tyson, a graduate of Gahanna Lincoln High School, played college basketball at Ohio University before transferring to Kentucky Christian University. He earned a degree in Youth and Family Ministry with a minor in Biblical Studies and went on to be a youth pastor for 10 years, serving in Ironton, Greenup and South Point. He is marketing supervisor for Pathways, Inc., a role he has been in for 10 years.
• Dr. Teresa McKenzie of Ohio University Southern will discuss “History of Black Women in Military” on Feb. 16.
McKenzie is an Air Force veteran who serves as the accessibility and veterans’ services coordinator at Ohio University Southern. In addition to her role on campus, McKenzie also serves on the Lawrence County Veteran of the Year committee and plans Ohio University Southern’s annual Veteran’s Day tribute program on the Ironton campus.
• Dr. John Hardin will discuss “A Brief Intro to Africa” on Feb. 23. A third generation native Kentuckian from Louisville, Hardin has degrees from Bellarmine University (BA), Fisk University (MA) and the University of Michigan (Ph.D.). He taught history at Kentucky State University for 10 years and Eastern Washington University for seven years where he received tenure. As an adjunct faculty member, he taught courses at the University of Louisville, University of Kentucky, Kentucky Wesleyan College and Spokane Community College. In 1991, he was appointed Associate Professor of History. At WKU, his primary academic focus was in the Department of History with two administrative appointments: Assistant Dean of Potter College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and Assistant to the Provost for Diversity Enhancement. On July 1, 2018, he retired from Western Kentucky University as Professor Emeritus of History.
For more information, email Al Baker at alvin.baker@kctcs.edu or Kevin Harrison at kevin.harrison@kctcs.edu.