ASHLAND A line of cars creeped through the intersections near Ashland Town Center Friday into a full parking lot for Black Friday shopping. Others made their way downtown to where many small businesses are located.
The epitome of everything small business and local is the Appalachia Art House Gallery & Mercantile in the Camayo Arcade. The Art House just recently opened and is ready to participate in Boutique Week hosted by Visit AKY. The art house will offer free gift wrapping on all purchases.
Christmas carolers and vendors will be present today (Saturday) for the Small Business festivities.
Christy Harris said it is important to shop local and small because doing so supports someone in the community directly. Everything in the art house is made by a local artisan or vendor, except one, but that person is still a native of the Ashland area.
Earrings, art prints, ornaments, lotion, jewelry and so much more can be found in the shop. The shop also hosts Make It Mondays in the Camayo room. There’s also a Santa Mailbox outside for letters. Those who include a stamped envelope addressed to themselves, they will receive a letter reply, said Harris.
The Art House is on Facebook as Appalachia Art House Gallery & Mercantile.
Monica Evans is the owner of Leander Blue, located inside the Camayo Arcade on Winchester Avenue. Evans said Friday morning that she expects more people to shop “the big box stores” Friday and then make their way to small businesses over the weekend for Small Business Saturday.
Evans shared that Small Business Saturday is always crazy busy and she expects the same this year. On Friday and Saturday, the store has 10% off their vintage glam candles, a free Nora Fleming item with a $150 purchase of the brand. The shop gave discounts on merchandise to the first 15 customers on Friday. Evans has offers and deals planned for Saturday including 10% off clothing, excluding clearance.
The store has clothing for all ages, including plus-size clothing, party supplies, gift items and more. The store does dad cards and balloons as well. There is also a couch sitting in front of wings for people to take photos with their new outfits.
The store can be found at leanderblue.com and on social media @leanderblue on Instagram and Leander Blue Boutique on Facebook.
Evans explained it is important to shop small and support local businesses so they can stay in the community. The store sponsors local teams, hires local employees and supports the community in many ways.
Pretty & Poised, located at the corner of Winchester and 16th Street, shares the same passion for community support and the importance of being in the community, helping the local economy. Owner Rachael Wolford selects the pieces that are in the store. She shared that the boutique hit last year’s Black Friday sales within the first hour this year.
As customers shopped, Christmas music played throughout the boutique, with snowflakes and garlands hanging over the perfectly aligned items on tables and racks. The shop can be found on Instagram @shopprettyandpoised.
For Black Friday, different hours of the day brought a different sale — 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. was 40% sweaters, tops and dresses and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. was 30% off shoes, coats and sweats. The first 10 people received a free gift. Every hour a drawing took place for prizes such as gift cards, candles, t-shirts and socks. Saturday’s various hour based sales will include 30% off dresses, coats, jackets and sweatshirts.
Visit AKY will kick off boutique week today (Saturday) in Broadway Square and all three store are participating. Shop Small Saturday will be celebrated downtown with pop-up shops in the G.C. Murphy Building, a chance to win gift cards, discounts, Christmas music and the Cheesy Street food truck. More information and passports can be found at holidaywithusAKY.com.