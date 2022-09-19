MOREHEAD A Morehead brewery threw themselves a well-deserved birthday party earlier this month.
Sawstone Brewing Co., located on Main Street, celebrated its three-year opening anniversary with new beers, live music, good food and great conversations during a birthday bash on Sept. 3. Co-owner Derek Caskey said it all started with a dream that he wasn’t sure could become a reality.
“It was a wild idea that we never thought would come to fruition,” Caskey said. “There are three of us total and we were all homebrewers. We do it as a hobby and always dreamed about opening a brewery. I quit my job and it was really scary, but we met the right people at the right time and made it happen.”
Caskey strived to make Sawstone a welcoming environment for the community, and that is exactly what he has done. Emma Marriner, an employee at Sawstone, says this is one of the reasons the customers return to the brewery again and again.
“This is a together place. It’s where everybody comes together, and it unifies the community,” said Marriner. “I think everybody feels that way.”
Sawstone’s environment facilitates all kinds of activities. Whether it is gathering to socialize or to study for classes, students and other community members value the time they spend at the brewery.
“I like the atmosphere. I always describe it as a coffee shop without the coffee. I would come here and study and have a beer,” said Sydney Kester, a Morehead native. “It’s a really open type of environment in a really small town, and I feel like anyone and everyone can come in.”
Opening Sawstone three years ago changed Caskey’s life for the better in a variety of ways, he said. Saturday’s festivities were a celebration of all that the brewery has underwent and still came out on top of.
“My life has changed entirely in the last three years and this place has changed too. I think we’ve had a lot of great things happen in the community, such as closing the street and creating the entertainment district so people can walk around with beer,” said Caskey. “I think we’ve really brought the community together. I was born and raised here, and I don’t remember ever having a communal space like this.”
In Caskey’s eyes, the community members and customers are the people who deserve celebrating. Especially throughout the pandemic, Caskey says the brewery may have fallen under if it weren’t for the help of the people of Morehead.
“We opened six months before COVID, and the community really helped us out,” said Caskey. “They came to buy beers to go and even when they didn’t need beer, they’d come and get some and make sure we were still afloat. All that stuff is just amazing. We’ve got a really special place here.”