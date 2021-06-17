BELLEFONTE Bellefonte Country Club is always accommodating to numerous golfers with various backgrounds (and hometowns) every year for the AJGA NRP Bluegrass Junior, but they still need a place to spend evenings and nights.
Some stay in hotels, sure, and some are golfing in their own figurative back yard. But several golfers become additions to — and even extensions of — host families for the week.
Brad Stultz, a local pharmacy owner and golf coach at Greenup County High, said Wednesday he would welcome any and all golfers to come over and hang out. His wife and oldest son, Drew, were out of town for Drew’s golf tournament in Louisville.
Stultz knew for sure Gehrig Sexton, of Monticello (Wayne County), would be there. He pal’ed up with Dylan Stultz through connections on the links.
Dylan Stultz and Sexton played together in the first of three rounds on Wednesday. They were in the same trio again on Thursday. Between holes, it was common to see the two chatting it up — perhaps about the previous hole; maybe about plans for the evening. On Wednesday, undoubtedly the duo’s dialogue consisted of marveling at Stultz’s 30- to 35-foot putt on No. 15.
“I played in a tournament with his friend, Gage (Gregory), last year. We played good together, had fun,” said Stultz, a senior-to-be at Greenup County.
Gregory participated in the qualifier on Monday, but did not advance, so he headed back to Wayne County.
Sexton and Stultz competed closely on Wednesday. Stultz finished with a 3-over-par 73. Sexton turned in a 74.
Drew Stultz and Reese Sexton, an Eastern Kentucky University golfer and Gehrig’s older brother, formed a friendship first.
“So we already kinda knew each other from that,” Dylan Stultz said.
Cooper Eberle, of Richmond, also planned to stop by the Stultz abode for a while on Wednesday evening. He is staying nights at his grandparents’ house in Ashland. The Madison Central student’s father, Jason, is the head golf pro at Gibson Bay Golf Course in Richmond.
Even when Stultz and Sexton part ways at week’s end, they’ll continue to communicate through different avenues — such as a huge Snapchat group consisting of dozens of Kentucky golfers — and they’ll likely convene on a course again soon.
