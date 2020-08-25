Human beings rely heavily upon their sense of sight, but sometimes we either fail to care for or eyes properly or misinterpret the signs of serious problems. Among the many different concerns in maintaining the health of our eyes is a condition known as Binocular Fusion Dysfunction.
Dr. William Leadingham of Leadingham Eyecare Center explained how the eyes normally function, and what can occur when they don’t.
“When we see, each eye receives it’s own image of what we are looking at,” Leadingham said. “And the image in each eye is slightly different from what the other eye sees. In order for us to avoid seeing two separate images, our brains blend these two images into one three dimensional picture.”
This ability, Leadingham said, is know as binocular fusion. The melding of the two images into one 3D mental picture is what gives humans depth perception. And the ability, Leadingham said, is a learned skill.
Binocular Fusional Dysfunction occurs because of a misalignment or failure to maintain proper eye alignment. When the eyes are misaligned, one eye will tend to drift in or out, and the result can be double vision. Seeing double, Leadingham said, is one of the most confusing things a person can experience. And the need to avoid that confusion, he said, can cause people to mentally suppress or shut off vision from one eye. The condition forces the person suffering from it to have to concentrate harder, causing stress, and can lead to nausea, eye fatigue, poor concentration and a reduction in comprehension. It can also lead to things such as losing your place while attempting to read and even poor performance in sports.
Leadingham offers what is known as Behavioral Optometry to his patients. Another of the major problems patients might have with binocular vision is Convergency Insufficiency. Convergency Insufficiency can affect both children and adults, but is more common in children. It is tied to eye-teaming ability, Leadingham explained. When a person looks at something up close (for instance, a school book) the line of sight from each eye should cross directly where the person is looking. With CI, the individuals eyes want to drift outwards. This requires more effort and concentration to overcome, and become progressively more difficult to maintain.
Dr. Leadingham is Board Certified in Behavioral Optometry, and estimated that he and his staff are the only ones qualified to do so within 150 miles. The treatments for these disorders and others are a combination of rehabilitation and possibly contacts or glasses. They treat both children and adults for everything from misalignment to trauma caused by accidents and strokes.
Kathy Robinson is part of the staff, and has been with Dr. Leadingham for 30 years. Robinson said that a large part of the treatments involve is what she calls Computer Optics.
“If we have a child, or even a stroke victim who has problems with binocular vision, we can attempt to fix that. What they do is try to compensate for the problem by using one eye. So what we want to do,” Robinson said, “is attempt to strengthen the other eye, and get them teaming together. And we do that with a lot of different things.
“One thing we use is a suppression light, which is a light that flickers,” Robinson added. “This helps to break up the suppression and to strengthen the eye muscles. But our newest equipment is called VIVID, which is a virtual reality program. This is a great because a lot of kids enjoy it especially because it is virtual reality.” But children aren’t the only ones who can benefit from it, Robinson explained. Many of the patients who benefit from it are stroke or brain trauma victims.
The Behavioral Optometry also benefits patients who might not have incredibly debilitating problems as well, Robinson said.
“Some children just have what used to be called a ‘lazy eye,’ or they just have a near point problem,” she said. “When this happens, they aren’t able to focus close up for long periods of time. When they have a near point problem, for instance, we can teach them the right way to cross their eyes. They don’t stick — that’s just an old myth. But your eyes have to converge equally when you look at something. If they don’t, then after a period of time, these kids will start moving around a lot in their chairs. And when that happens, they can be labeled with behavioral problems.”
Given the new tools and training at their disposal, Leadingham Eye Care can diagnose many conditions which people might not even be aware exists. Proper diagnosis can lead to a better and far more lasting treatment, and help eliminate problems and enhance rehabilitation. Resources on what warning signs patients need to be aware of, and possible treatments, are available on the eye care center's website.