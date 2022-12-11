FRANKFORT Kentucky’s tax system will change at the turn of the calendar.
House Bill 8 will go into effect in 2023. Income tax rates will drop from 5% to 4.5%, but sales taxes to additional services will increase.
Thirty-five more services will now be subject to sales taxes, according to the bill, which was passed by the Republican-led legislature.
While utilities at your primary residence are exempt, you may need to complete exemption forms with respective utility companies to avoid the tax. In other words, any utility bill on any residence that isn’t your primary home will be taxed. As WAVE 3 reported, it will impact landlords or anyone who owns multiple homes.
Sewer, water and electricity services at additional residences are subject to the tax.
Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed House Bill 8.
“They did it at a time when prices were already going up so it’s sales tax on even higher prices," Beshear said, according to LEX 18.
Republican lawmakers think lowering income taxes, though, will save Kentuckians money.
WAVE 3 also reported that the Kentucky Department of Revenue is reaching out to homeowners to designate a primary address.
The form that you may need to fill out is at revenue.ky.gov. The deadline to return the form is Dec. 15.
Visit taxanswers.ky.gov for more information.