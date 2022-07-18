GREENUP The 2022 Farm to Table event Saturday proved an excellent representation of what local growers and businesses could accomplish.
Farm To Table brought together locally sourced produce and artisans from around the area and raised $40,000 to benefit programs geared toward Greenup students in the agriculture field.
Kenny Imel, Co-Chair of the Farm To Table board, said the event takes a lot of planning and logistics beginning in January each year, but it is well worth the effort.
“You have to invest in your community,” Imel said. “That means supporting local businesses like your local growers and their families. and you have to reach these kids at a young age to teach them about agriculture and agribusinesses.”
The annual Farm To Table event, he said, was an excellent way to do that as well as teach younger generations their agricultural heritage.
Guest speaker Warren Beeler, a 20-year farm veteran with 16 years of experience with the Kentucky Agriculture Department, highlighted some of the changes he had personally seen in agriculture over the years and brought into sharp focus how technology is being used to grow better.
“I have been so lucky,” Beeler said. “I’m a hog farmer from Caneyville. We have a four-way stop that no one stops at, because everyone knows where everyone is going, and it’s just about the right-sized town.
“I hog-farmed for about 20 years, and the hog business got so good my wife said I had to get a real job,” Beeler said. “I ended up in Frankfort at the Department of Agriculture for 16 years. I learned a lot. The last five years I spent in the Governor’s Office, overseeing tobacco settlement money.”
Beeler said that since that time agriculture has increased from a $3.5 billion industry to a $6.5 billion industry, and he expects the industry to continue to grow in a like manner in the future.
“It’s going to get bigger and bigger,” he said, “because we are doing it better than we have ever done.”
Beeler said he wishes everyone could see agriculture from all the different views he had from the Governor’s Office.
“Who would have thought 30 years ago that the No. 1 industry in agriculture would be chickens?” he asked the crowd. “We didn’t have any chicken barns 30 years ago. But now it’s an over-a-billion-dollar industry.
“My daughter and son-in-law just built two mega-chicken houses,” he told the crowd. The structures are more than 600 feet long and raise the smaller, 4-pound chicken in a process that takes around 32 days, Beeler said.
“They do that with a feed conversion of 1.47. That means they eat a pound and a half of feed and gain a pound. I thought I was the only person in the world that could do that!” he joked.
Those chicken houses yield about 50,000 chickens, he said. The next comment on the process highlighted how he sees technology helping the industry grow better and more quickly.
“You know how they regulate that? “ he asked. “From a cell phone. My daughter teaches school, and she will get a text, then she can adjust the temperature and humidity in the barn from her cell phone. This makes for perfect genetics, perfect nutrition, and perfect environment. That’s agriculture in 2022.”
The technology, he said, is also applied in other areas such as dairy farms. Kentucky dairy farm numbers have dropped to around 375, he said.
“That’s sad; but it is so interesting what is happening now. We now have eight or nine dairies where cows are being milked by robots,” Beeler said.
The robots use a collar to sense the right amount of feed to give the cow, washes the udders twice, and milks the cow. The yield, he said, has been increased by an additional 12 pounds on average.
Changes have also taken place in the hog industry, he said.
“When I got in the hog business in 1980, we were producing a 245-pound hog that had 1.2 inches of fat and a 4 1/2-inch pork chop,” he said. “The doctors were saying don’t eat that stuff, it will plug your arteries too fast.”
This necessitated a change which now yields a 280-pound hog — in the same amount of time — with less fat and a 6- to 8-inch pork chop. “That’s how we adjust.”
Beeler also spoke on land usage, especially how that impacts Kentucky’s growing beef industry. The hills and hollows that weren’t suitable for planting could be used for grass production, he said.
“We have a million cows,” Beeler said. “We are the biggest beef cattle state east of the Mississippi, and we do beef cattle really well.”
The same skill, he said, is applied to agriculture. “We go in and soil test,” he said. As a result of those tests a “poor” piece of ground is given less seed, and a “good” piece of land is given more seed to maximize investment vs yield. Tractors are steered with GPS to maximize land usage, and the result he said is nothing less than amazing.
“There is a difference between eating out of a can and eating out of a garden,” Beeler said. “And that’s what we are here celebrating tonight. All of this has helped the smaller farmer’s too, and its amazing what it has done in eastern Kentucky. We’re up to around 170 farmers markets, with markets in almost every county. and it’s just going to keep getting better. But the most interesting thing I’ve learned is all the things we don’t know yet. We know a lot, but we are still learning.”
One of the things he said he learned was when a man from Germany who had a PhD from MIT came into the agriculture office with a product called Artemisia.
“Artemisia is the only medication for Malaria in the world,” Beeler said he learned. “They were growing it in Vietnam, but they came to Kentucky because you grow it like you grow tobacco.” Artemisia, he said, is also used in other countries in a similar manner that chemotherapy is used to treat cancer. Now the University of Kentucky is doing studies with Artemisia, he said.
The future, and the potential for growth across the board is in agriculture, he said.
“What we need more than anything else in agriculture is people. If you want a job, get an Ag Degree,” he said. With 40% of the world being involved in agriculture, you will never be unemployed, Beeler said.
Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles supported everything Beeler said about the importance of agriculture to the state of Kentucky, the country and the world.
“One discussion right now is growing population,” Quarles said. “And we aren’t just growing crops for food anymore, but for fuel and other products as well. and there are many things to consider when we look at soil conservation, stresses on our farm production, and of course we need more people who want to choose agriculture as a career as well.
“Kentucky farms are well-maintained farms,” Dr. Quarles said. “And they are focused on handing down those farms in better shape to the next generation. I Am really proud of the conservation efforts of Kentucky farmers. They are common-sense folks, and they want to make their farms and communities better. and the farmers I know are very tech-savvy. They’re what we call ‘early adopters;’ they are the first ones to test a new sensor and try new gizmos or gadgets on their tractors of combines.
“They know what works,” Quarles said confidently. “At the end of the day, if the technology makes it easier of more efficient, they are going to use it.
“It is so important that counties like Greenup County connect with their rural roots,” he added. “And there is no better way to do that than a Farm To Table dinner where you invite people who might never have spent a day on the farm to sit next to a lifetime farmer, break bread, exchange stories, and just celebrate local agriculture. It reminds people that you don’t have to go to the grocery store every time to get food.
“And Greenup County is the biggest Farm To Table dinner in Kentucky. It’s a lot of fun, and I am just happy to be here,” he said.
Bobby Hall, of The Greenup County Fair Board, recognized Dr. Quarles for all of his support for Greenup County and local growers.
“This gentleman has brought over $100,000 to the Greenup County Fairgrounds for buildings, drainage and concrete,” Hall said. “He’s a true friend of agriculture, he is behind the 4H, the FFA, and this county. On behalf of the Fair Board, this Key to the Greenup County Fairgrounds is presented to Dr. Ryan Quarles, Kentucky Ag Commissioner.”