RUSSELL The bakery business is booming for Lisa May Childers, owner of Pastry Princess.
In fact, she's expanding, with plans to open Pastry Princess Too at the site of the former Big Foot Dairy Bar, at 501 Belfonte St. Opening day is expected to be this spring.
It’s not another takeout bakery, though.
"It’s going to be a dairy bar experience," she said, noting the store will offer hot dogs and burgers, along with ice cream and very specific milkshakes and sundaes.
"There will be a vanilla bean shake, but it will be called cream horn and there will be a cream horn sticking out of the top of it," Childers said. "A cannoli shake, buckeye shake and cupcake shake ... each will have that item sticking out the top and the shake will match the flavor of the time in it."
She said she plans to offer sundaes making use of some of her bakery items, like brownies, cookies and chess bars, too.
Childers' original store opened in September 2021 at 444 Belfonte St. She came to Russell from New Hampshire via Ohio, and she can boast a degree from the New Hampshire Culinary Institute.
For some, the new business in the old dairy bar location begs the question: What will become of the Big Foot statue outside the building?
It stays, Childers said.
"One of the tag lines (for the new store) will be ‘Home of the Russell Big Foot,’ she said, noting he's a landmark in town and a comfort to those who work at the original store.
"Sometimes we take a breather and step outside and we can see him," she said. "Besides, it would take a crane to move him."
