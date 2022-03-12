RUSSELL While the inking of a purchase agreement between Addiction Recovery Care and Bon Secours Mercy Health for a portion of the Our Lady of Bellefonte is a major hurdle to cross, the future drug rehab’s CEO said there’s still plenty of work to do prior to opening.
Paul Andrews, the Market CEO for the facility, said there are still some legalities with which to deal before the sale can be closed on the property.
“Nothing’s closed yet, but we’re working on getting there,” he said. “This is a big step forward.”
With so many more steps to take, Andrews said a timeline on the opening and the number of beds for men and women at the facility is yet to be determined.
Andrews, a longtime executive in hospital systems in Kentucky and Florida, said before the ARC can start receiving clients at its facility, it still needs to undergo renovations and accreditation for its mental health crisis unit.
Another big hurdle to cross is the hiring of 250 workers for the facility, which will range from nurses to case managers to physicians to maintenance personnel, Andrews said.
“OLBH closing was devastating for this community,” he said. “The goal and plan here is to hire from the community.”
Andrews said not only will the direct employment of folks from the center be a boon for the area, but the program’s “crisis to career” model — which focuses not only on imparting the principles of recovery, but also developing work force skills — will add more folks to the local labor market.
“All across the country, there are restaurants and various industries that are seeing labor shortages,” he said. “Through this program, people who were previously not in the labor market due to substance abuse will be able to rejoin it and help fill those positions.”
Most importantly, providing much needed services in addiction treatment in the area is the thing Andrews is most excited about.
“We are very excited to bring this here, because I feel like we are helping the community,” he said. “We have over 30 centers in Kentucky and we are really excited to bring ARC to this area.”
Ron Simpson, the Mayor of Russell, is just as stoked as Andrews about the new developments.
“Not only is this great news for our city, but for our region,” he said. “This will bring jobs here, add revenue to the payroll taxes and help people here get their lives back.”
Simpson, a stalwart of the project, said he’s been impressed with ARC’s openness to the city and how it’s gone above and beyond to communicate with the city about the move.
“When we first met, they made it clear they wanted to be good neighbors here and they were here to change people’s lives,” Simpson said. “You can’t put a price on that.”
Between the 250 jobs added by ARC and the jobs added to the King’s Daughter Medical Center portion of the OLBH campus, Simpson said he hopes other industries in the area – such as real estate and retail – will see a bump, too.
As the project develops, Simpson said ARC will be conducting community question and answer sessions to discuss the rehab center.
“There’s a lot of people here who are favorable towards this, but there are some who still believe in the stigma surrounding rehabs and addiction,” he said. “I’m sure once they sit down and see that they have to offer, they will change their minds.”
