CATLETTSBURG The incoming Boyd County Fiscal Court will have some "big shoes to fill," according to Judge-Executive Eric Chaney.
While the court sitting in January will entirely consist of Republicans, Chaney said that doesn't mean he can ram-rod through anything he wants.
"If you're asking if this will mean I'll have three yes votes, that isn't the case," Chaney said. "And it shouldn't be like that, either. Nobody should agree all the time. We have to answer to the people."
Chaney said he wants to "build on the foundation" the last court made in terms of economic development — such as Camp Landing and Revolutionary Racing — by seeing through projects such as a convention center, the farmers market and even a distillery down the line.
"We made it very clear in the last court that we wanted put economic development at the forefront and we have proven time and time again that's the right move," he said. "If we can get a distillery here that would be the pinnacle. This is where moonshine meets bourbon; it's the perfect place."
Unlike the state and federal levels, Chaney said the county government doesn't have much to do with partisan politics, but focuses on meat-and-potatoes issues as infrastructure.
The new commissioner for District 1, David Salisbury, said he wants to focus on expanding the win this year for Boyd with Revolutionary Racing.
"I think there's a lot of new things on the horizon coming out of that and we need to do everything we can to support that project," he said. "At my job at 84 Lumber, I've already had multiple hotel developers approach us to gauge the cost of materials for potential projects."
He said part of that economic development push will be infrastructure — something he's preached for years.
"I wouldn't say we're totally behind the times, but we need to develop internet connections here if we want to compete for jobs from other communities," he said.
While things have changed since he served on the court for eight years — such as fee pooling and programming for keeping track of company funds — he believes he'll be able to get back on the horse pretty easily.
"I don't think there's going to be a steep learning curve here," he said.
As far as disagreements are concerned, Salisbury said he believes he'll be able to work through them, since he's known Chaney and commissioners Randy Stapleton (who could not be reached for comment) and Jeremy Holbrook for years.
"I think if we have a difference of opinion, it won't be personal," he said. "It's just different. I don't think there's going to be any personality conflicts, I think we will be able to work through it."
On the other end of the spectrum, Holbrook — completely green to holding public office — said he's still learning things and looks forward to attending some workshops held by the Department of Local Government for newly elected officials.
"I've served on boards in the past, so I have a feel for the method of how a body is run, but not on the scale," he said. "Between the workshops and my fellow commissioners, I feel like I will be able to get up to speed pretty quickly."
Holbrook said he wants to work on infrastructure, economic development and flooding issues in the southern portion of the county during his tenure.
"I want to keep the throttle wide open," he said. "I think the previous court did a lot of good work and I want to continue that."
Like Chaney and Salisbury, Holbrook said he knows they won't always agree.
"Our political affiliation doesn't matter," he said. "I've got a gut instinct that we're not always going to agree. I think Eric sees the bigger picture and we might not see eye to eye. But I think communication and getting a better understanding of that vision will go a long way."
The new fiscal court will be seated in January.
