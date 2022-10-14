ASHLAND Nearly 70 years since its founding in Ashland, the Big Sandy Superstore will be relocating some of its administrative offices to the city’s downtown.
The company is expected to move to 1325 Greenup Ave., in the old Stafford Building.
CEO Robert VanHoose said his father founded the company in 1953, so the move back to downtown is trip down memory lane for him.
“The original store started out on Greenup Avenue in 1953, near where the police station is now,” he said. “I’ve been here all my life and to see it return to Ashland is very nostalgic for me.”
Called a “resource center” the location will initially employ 35 to 45 people, mainly transferred from other locations. The functions will include accounting, training, support staff and purchasing offices, he said.
While many folks will transfer in, VanHoose said there may be room for expansion down the road. The employee-owned company has been growing, making inroads into markets like Dayton and Columbus, he said.
Prior to making the plunge to return to Ashland, VanHoose said the city worked hard to recruit the company.
That’s evident in Thursday’s city commission meeting, where the commission voted unanimously to approve an ordinance for a rebate on the occupational licensing fee for the business location.
According to the fiscal note attached to the agenda, it would make way for a maximum of $130,000 in rebates over a 10-year period for the company.
Mayor Matt Perkins called the move a huge win for the city.
“I think it’s obviously good for us to have 30 to 60 jobs brought back to the Ashland on a tax rolls. This is a great business with a long history in our community and it shows the hard work we as a city has done to make our community business-friendly,” Perkins said.
Perkins said having the business downtown will serve as anchor for the city’s push to rehabilitate the area.
“The Stafford building needs to be rehabbed, so it’s great it’s going to have a facelift,” Perkins said. “We need anchors like Big Sandy and the hotel and The Mill to get support our downtown.”
The mayor thanked city staff in the Department of Community and Economic Development, as well as state officials in economic development and Gov. Andy Beshear’s right-hand man, Rocky Adkins.