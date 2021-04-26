Lock-ups were light in Boyd and Carter, but pretty heavy at the Big Sandy and Rowan over the weekend.
Bench warrants, drugs and DUIs made up the bulk of the charges folks were facing over the weekend.
Anyone named among those jailed over the weekend should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following people were locked up over the weekend:
Boyd County Detention Center
• Casey E. Holbrook, 37, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a circuit court warrant charging him with second-offense simple possession of meth and contempt of court.
• Kevin A. Caskey, 34, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on a public intoxication charge.
• Jeffery N. Spence, 30, of Betsy Layne, was booked Sunday on a public intoxication charge.
• Jimmie R. Morris, 37, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a circuit court warrant charging him with first-offense meth trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• John W. Holbrook, 40, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on charges of public intoxication and third-degree assault.
Big Sandy Regional
• Thomas Carter, 31, of no fixed address, was booked Friday on a parole violation.
• Cody Stratton, 27, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on charges of drug trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
• Lawrence T. McCoy, 27, of Paintsville, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Chandra N. Music, 33, of Van Lear, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Jeffrey A. Harper, 50, of Louisa, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense trafficking in meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• James D. Moore, 37, of Blaine, was booked Friday on second-offense simple possession of meth charge.
• James D. Fletcher, 35, Inez, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Michael C. Smith, 58, of Oil Springs, was booked Sunday on a contempt of court charge.
• Timothy A. Mullett, 24, of Tomahawk, was booked Sunday on a second-degree assault charge.
Carter County
• Marsha Dinkens, 29, of Grayson, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense simple possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.
• Austin B. Kilgore, 18, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
Greenup County
• Lanelle A. Linkfield, 31, of Ironton, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
• Cody J. Vanbibber, 30, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on charges of second-offense DUI, possession of marijuana and five traffic violations.
• Casey L. Holmes, 31, of Catlettsburg, was booked Sunday on a second-offense DUI charge.
• James C. Middleton, 41, of Flatwoods, was booked Sunday on a first-offense unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge.
• Joseph L. Runyon, 38, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant, a second-offense DUI charge and two traffic violations.
Rowan County
• Robert Alderman, 40, of Morehead, was booked Friday on charges of resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree promotion of contraband and first-offense trafficking in a first-degree substance.
• Lloyd Razor, 60, of Salt Lick, was booked Friday on circuit court warrants charging him with receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value and receiving stolen property less than $500 in value.
• Johnny E. Donahue, 30, of Owingsville, was booked Friday on a circuit court warrant charging him with first-offense DUI, first-offense simple possession of a first-degree substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and four traffic violations.
• Ashley Crouch, 37, of Owingsville, was booked Friday on a parole violation and four traffic violations.
• Christopher Perry, 37, of Owingsville, was booked Saturday on a circuit court warrant charging him with first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree fleeing or evading police, being a second-degree persistent felony offender and three traffic violations.
• James Terry, 39, of Clearfield, was booked Saturday on circuit court warrant charging him with first-offense simple possession of meth, menacing, resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault and public intoxication. Terry also has a district court warrant charging him with first-offense simple possession of meth and public intoxication.
• Danielle Little, 22, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
• Andrew J. Porter, 36, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on a circuit court warrant charging him with first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary (two counts) and contempt of court.
• Dustin Tackett, 30, of Sandy Hook, was booked Saturday on a circuit court warrant charging him with third-degree terroristic threatening and fourth-degree assault.
• Nathan C. Boatman, 40, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a first-offense DUI charge and two traffic violations.
• Phillip E. Knipp, 44, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on a charge of violating an emergency protective order.
• Dapheney R. M. Helton, 28, of Salt Lick, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense possession of a first-degree drug, possession of a second-degree drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Aaron W. Cole, 28, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on charges of first-offense simple possession of meth, a probation violation and a circuit court warrant charging him with simple possession of meth.
• Nathaniel L. Porter, 28, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on charges of second-offense DUI, reckless driving and possession of a third-degree substance.
(606) 326-2653 |