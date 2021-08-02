Jail bookings over the weekend saw multiple listings with charges on drugs, assault, failure to appear or parole violations, and assault. Big Sandy Regional and Rowan County Detention Centers saw the largest number of bookings among local jails this weekend.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Alisha S. Litteral, 41, of Ashland, was booked Friday on two counts of trafficking in a controlled substances and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Amanda S. Spencer, 36, of Ashland, was jailed Friday on a failure to appear.
• Christopher S. Brown, 26, of Ashland, was lodged Friday on a probation violation.
• Swayne K. Jones, 56, was booked Friday on alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• James L. Fitzgerald, 32, of Catlettsburg, was jailed Friday on second-degree wanton endangerment and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Jessica D. Mays, 43, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a bench warrant for court.
• Richard A. Church, 39, of Athalia, was booked Friday on a parole violation.
• Kimberly D. Blevins, 52, of Flatwoods, was booked Saturday on a probation violation.
• Ronny Chapman, 22, of Ashland, was jailed Saturday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Travis Hylton, 41, was lodged Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Walter K. Lyons, 42, of Ashland, was booked on Saturday operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance and driving DUI suspended license, aggravated circumstances.
• William F. Fluty, 54, of Louisville, was booked Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Aaron Pritchard, 26, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on a failure to appear.
• Amber D. Clark, 31, of Catlettsburg, was jailed Sunday on possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Charles B. Mauk, 41, was jailed Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance.
• Edward C. Trombley, Jr., 48, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Big Sandy Regional
• Zachary G. Priebe, 23, of Fayette, was booked Friday on a parole violation.
• Robert L. McGhee, 37, of Lexington, was jailed Friday on a parole violation.
• Martie D. Deering, 37, of Nicholasville, was booked Friday on trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of handgun by convicted felon, persistent felony offender, failure to appear and serving a parole violation.
• Edward F. Walters, 40, of Hope, was lodged Friday on failure to appear, parole violation and serving a search warrant.
• Deryck R. Smith, 28, of Louisville, was booked Friday on a failure to appear and a parole violation.
• Brian Jones, 50, of Irvine, was booked Friday on a parole violation.
• Paul J. Jones, 42, of Louisa, was jailed Friday on third-degree possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, public intoxication of a controlled substance and probation violation.
• Megan K. Chaffins, 26, of Prestonsburg, was booked Friday on a warrant.
• Roger N. Howard, 51, was booked Saturday on a violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
• Lloyd D. Hammonds, 41, of Salyersville, was jailed Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Christie J. Caudill, 45, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
• Edwina M. Guerra, 40, of Thealka, was booked Saturday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Sandra L. Shepherd, 52, of Salyersville, was jailed Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• John Baldridge, 34, of Garrett, was booked Sunday on transfer of motor vehicle without bill of sale, giving officer false identifying information, operating on a suspended or revoked license, improper equipment, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, four counts of failure to appear and three additional traffic violations.
• James N. Moore, 52, of Paintsville, was jailed Sunday on four bench warrants for court.
• Anthony Dobbins, 35, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on first-degree, third-offense or greater possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Kayla R. Jones, 33, Wittensville, was lodged Sunday on two counts of first-degree, first-offense possession of controlled substance and two counts of buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
• Gabrielle N. Fletcher, 22, was booked Sunday on second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxications of a controlled substance and four counts of contempt of court.
• Tashia M. Howard, 28, of Salyersville, was jailed Sunday on a failure to appear.
• Jason L. Mollette, 43, of Paintsville, was booked Sunday on second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
Carter County
• Travis Carter, 29, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on third-degree terroristic threatening and possession of handgun by convicted felon.
• Brandy F. Bond, 33, of Olive Hill, was jailed Sunday on second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, resisting arrest and giving officer false identifying information. Bond is charged with two trafficking in a controlled substance, two counts of failure to appear and five traffic violations.
• Larry P. Davis, 41, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, operating on suspended or revoked license and failure to appear.
Greenup County
• Eric L. Goble, 25, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a failure to appear.
• Todd G. Borger, Jr., 26, of Vanceburg, was jailed Friday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
• Richard L. Conley, 51, of Garrison, was booked Saturday on a failure to appear.
• Jennifer P. Mercer, 44, of South Shore, was lodged Sunday on a failure to appear.
• Mitchell K. Redden, 23, of Russell, was booked Sunday on contempt of court.
• Miranda S.C. Theriot, 27, of Ashland, was jailed Sunday on leaving scene of accident-failure to render aid or assistance and three traffic violations.
Rowan County
• John Highley, 54, of Salt Lick, was booked Friday on two counts of first-degree assault, domestic violence, single counts of kidnapping-adult, second-degree cruelty to animals, third-degree terroristic threatening and fourth-degree assault.
• Russell Brown, 44, of Morehead, was booked Friday on theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000, operating on suspended or revoked license, failure to appear and failure to wear seat belts.
• Wanda Bailey, 53, of Morehead, was lodged Friday on first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault of a peace officer — communicable bodily fluid, resisting arrest, menacing and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Amber D. Farris, 30, of Morehead, was booked Friday on second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
• Nathan Bailey, 24, of Owingsville, was booked Saturday on second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of marijuana and three traffic violations.
• Arlie Trusty, 43, of Adele, was lodged Saturday on three counts of probation violations.
• Robert Legg, 58, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Jamie L. Brown, 44, of Morehead, was jailed Saturday on two counts each of first-degree promoting contraband and first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and single counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substance and failure to or improper signal.
• Timothy D. Kidd, 54, of Morehead, was lodged Saturday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication of a controlled substance, operating motor vehicle under the influence alcohol, drugs, etc. and failure to produce insurance card.
• Mary Hernandez, 47, of Flemingsburg, was booked Sunday on first-degree promoting contraband, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, operating motor vehicle under the influence of substances, operating on a suspended or revoked license and four traffic violations.
• Boone Meade, 44, of Flemingsburg, was lodged Sunday on receiving stolen property under $500 and two probation violations.
• Shelley Quinn, 48, of Morehead, was jailed Sunday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• Keith A. Quinn, 62, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on fourth-degree assault, domestic violence.
• James L. Ballard, 37, of Jefferson, was lodged Sunday failure to comply with sex offender registration, operating vehicle with expired operators license, operating on suspended or revoked license and six additional traffic violations.
(606) 326-2652 |